Patch Notes for v1.0.21.12

Another week, another patch. After last week's fixes for stomping on enemies and also adding of auto-aim, this we added a Custom Game menu in Solo too. Besides selecting items to have in your inventory when starting a Custom Game run, you can now also tweak the flood time (including turning it off), infinite credits and also turning on random level modifiers. Well, the latter is more to add some chaos if you're so inclined. :) Of course when doing a custom game, posting score to leaderboards and achievements will be disabled.

Full patch notes:

Added

Added Custom Game for Solo with added options for custom flood timer, infinite credits, and level modifiers.

Fixed