Patch Notes for v1.0.21.12

Another week, another patch. After last week's fixes for stomping on enemies and also adding of auto-aim, this we added a Custom Game menu in Solo too. Besides selecting items to have in your inventory when starting a Custom Game run, you can now also tweak the flood time (including turning it off), infinite credits and also turning on random level modifiers. Well, the latter is more to add some chaos if you're so inclined. :) Of course when doing a custom game, posting score to leaderboards and achievements will be disabled.
Full patch notes:
Added
- Added Custom Game for Solo with added options for custom flood timer, infinite credits, and level modifiers.
Fixed
- Tentative fix for crash log where in infestation (world 1 - 4), the enemies shuffle bag would not be set. CNR.
- Fix for on completing the game, the score was being submitted on the next difficulty leaderboard
- Shortened Windows setting description to just be Falling Out. Otherwise it would be too long in task manager
- Fix for PCs who might be running at a lower frame rate (especially during some stream), the Boss's talisman is not spawned on death causing the game to get stuck, because the destroying of boss animation is timed by time, while spewing is timed by frames. Saw it while streaming with Suspense.
- Fix for weird drawing of surface when alt-tabbing. Mostly experienced when streamers alt-tab.
- Tentative fix for enemies with HP 2+ which would attack you immediately. If you hit them while they are airborn, and after landing a few frames after, they would attack you immediately (and jump at you).
- Fix for enemies not hitting you if they are startled by you and you get into them
- Tweaked stomping of enemies a bit more so that a) it's a bit more forgiving when hitting them airborn when hitting them near the peak for a jump, b) if you're below them, you shouldn't hit them as that was too forgiving and looked odd.
- Tentative fix for a crash log where one of the objects in shop vault didn't exist, and so when saving it crashed. CNR. PP-8K
- Fix for Take turns not working properly in Loot Battle No partner
- When slipping on Poo, player should do an angry sound
- Fix for displaying the webs for halloween on the main menu when halloween is disabled
- Fixes for stealing from cage stand. If you're running, it shouldn't take it causing the flood but should get into stealing state. If you're looking away from the object on the cage stand, it shouldn't take it causing a flood.
Changed files in this update