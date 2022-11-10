Update, Version 20221110

English

##########Content############

[Enemy]Grand Inquisitor Aaron is no longer immune to fear, sleep, and blind.

[Enemy]Bandits in Egypt now drop more money.

[Faith]Queensmouth Scavengers have about a 65% chance to be following Christianity. (Based on Religion in the United States data from Wiki.)

[Faith]Grand Inquisitor Aaron and his assistants get their faith set to Christianity.

[Faith]The Buddhism Monks in Liu now have their faith set to Buddhism.

[Art Assets]Added a non-playable character's art assets, designating SA96.

[Lost in the Sand]A tent will appear in the Desert of the Trapped. (Only after this mission has started.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【敌人】大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗不再对恐惧、睡眠和失明免疫。

【敌人】埃及的强盗现在会掉落更多的金钱。

【信仰】王后镇的拾荒者现在有65%的概率有基督教信仰。（基于维基百科上美国当前宗教数据的信息。）

【信仰】大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗以及他的助手的信仰被设定为了基督教。

【信仰】疁城的和尚们现在在数据中遵循佛教信仰。

【美术资源】加入了一个新的不可使用的角色的美术资源，编号SA96

【迷失于沙之中】在这个任务开始后被困者的沙漠会出现一个帐篷。（这个帐篷在该任务开始前不会存在。）