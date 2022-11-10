 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 10 November 2022

Update, Version 20221110

Share · View all patches · Build 9909782

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Enemy]Grand Inquisitor Aaron is no longer immune to fear, sleep, and blind.
[Enemy]Bandits in Egypt now drop more money.
[Faith]Queensmouth Scavengers have about a 65% chance to be following Christianity. (Based on Religion in the United States data from Wiki.)
[Faith]Grand Inquisitor Aaron and his assistants get their faith set to Christianity.
[Faith]The Buddhism Monks in Liu now have their faith set to Buddhism.
[Art Assets]Added a non-playable character's art assets, designating SA96.
[Lost in the Sand]A tent will appear in the Desert of the Trapped. (Only after this mission has started.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【敌人】大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗不再对恐惧、睡眠和失明免疫。
【敌人】埃及的强盗现在会掉落更多的金钱。
【信仰】王后镇的拾荒者现在有65%的概率有基督教信仰。（基于维基百科上美国当前宗教数据的信息。）
【信仰】大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗以及他的助手的信仰被设定为了基督教。
【信仰】疁城的和尚们现在在数据中遵循佛教信仰。
【美术资源】加入了一个新的不可使用的角色的美术资源，编号SA96
【迷失于沙之中】在这个任务开始后被困者的沙漠会出现一个帐篷。（这个帐篷在该任务开始前不会存在。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
