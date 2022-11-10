This patch fixes the crash on start that plagued some users, caused by the Facebook Avatars. It also contains some small fixes for multiplayer. Unfortunately, this currently puts Steam a version ahead of Quest, and cross-play will therefore not be possible until I also update the Quest version. Hang in there!
Vermillion update for 10 November 2022
Fixed crash on start that happened for some users.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Vermillion Content Depot 1608401
