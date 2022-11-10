 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 10 November 2022

Fixed crash on start that happened for some users.

Build 9909436

This patch fixes the crash on start that plagued some users, caused by the Facebook Avatars. It also contains some small fixes for multiplayer. Unfortunately, this currently puts Steam a version ahead of Quest, and cross-play will therefore not be possible until I also update the Quest version. Hang in there!

Changed files in this update

Vermillion Content Depot 1608401
  • Loading history…
