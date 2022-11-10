Game update v357.40523

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update for Isonzo addresses many visual issues, but also raisese player height to hopefully improve sightlines and make it more intuitive to see who can see you, and fixes team mates looking like enemies and therefore being susceptible to friendly fire.

The update weighs in at 1.4 GB. It increases the network version, so take care to update in order to play with the majority of players!

Patch notes:

New and improved:

Improved animations for the Fiat Revelli

New first person bashing animation variants for pistols

New first person stabbing animation variants for bayonets

Improved speed and animation timing for melee attacks in first person

Player is now slightly higher in first person

Split Player tags and World tags visibility settings

Improvements to mortar aiming visibility

Improved info panels for mortar and overview map

Linux performance improvements

Fixes:

Fixed players sometimes appearing like they are from the wrong team and therefore could be killed by teammates

Bots no longer use Static weapons if enemies are too far away

Headgear no longer clips through the gas mask

Fixed Villar Perosa sound or muzzle flash sometimes missing in third person

Fixed LMGs continuing to auto-fire while crawling

Fixed full-auto firing animations not always playing in sync with fire rate

Fixed animation snapping at the end of bayonet stab and revolver bash

Fix for field guns animation snapping when first deploying to one on a slope

Fixed fingers clipping through binoculars when looking through them

Fixed Werndl cocking bone not setting when interrupting reloads

Fixed bridge explosions replaying after switching graphics settings

Corrected size of some pistols and flareguns

Fixed Allow voice chat option not resetting to default

Fixed incorrect names for Gorizia and Sabotino Capzones

Sector outlines are now red when in cooldown

Known issues: