Game update v357.40523

This update for Isonzo addresses many visual issues, but also raisese player height to hopefully improve sightlines and make it more intuitive to see who can see you, and fixes team mates looking like enemies and therefore being susceptible to friendly fire.
The update weighs in at 1.4 GB. It increases the network version, so take care to update in order to play with the majority of players!
Patch notes:
New and improved:
- Improved animations for the Fiat Revelli
- New first person bashing animation variants for pistols
- New first person stabbing animation variants for bayonets
- Improved speed and animation timing for melee attacks in first person
- Player is now slightly higher in first person
- Split Player tags and World tags visibility settings
- Improvements to mortar aiming visibility
- Improved info panels for mortar and overview map
- Linux performance improvements
Fixes:
- Fixed players sometimes appearing like they are from the wrong team and therefore could be killed by teammates
- Bots no longer use Static weapons if enemies are too far away
- Headgear no longer clips through the gas mask
- Fixed Villar Perosa sound or muzzle flash sometimes missing in third person
- Fixed LMGs continuing to auto-fire while crawling
- Fixed full-auto firing animations not always playing in sync with fire rate
- Fixed animation snapping at the end of bayonet stab and revolver bash
- Fix for field guns animation snapping when first deploying to one on a slope
- Fixed fingers clipping through binoculars when looking through them
- Fixed Werndl cocking bone not setting when interrupting reloads
- Fixed bridge explosions replaying after switching graphics settings
- Corrected size of some pistols and flareguns
- Fixed Allow voice chat option not resetting to default
- Fixed incorrect names for Gorizia and Sabotino Capzones
- Sector outlines are now red when in cooldown
Known issues:
- Wrong marksman perk localization for some languages
- Ghost players
- Voice keybinds are sometimes not remembered on the spawn map
Changed depots in publicdebug branch