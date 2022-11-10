Update &: Auction

FIXES

The frozen mouse for snakes was rotting fast in the fridge. Fixed.

-Snakes could not be fed. Fixed.

-There was a bug in the multiple selection and placement of snakes. Fixed.

-The Employee could not feed the snakes. Fixed.

-The frequency of getting hungry and dirty of animals has been reduced.

ADDITIONS

-Added purchase of animals by auction.

-We have added animals that are not available in the market, which can only be auctioned on the black market. The customers of these special animals will also be special and may come to your shop at 5th-10th-15th-20th-25th-30th of the months.









-Newly Added Animals

Auction Features

-Different special animals may mean more income.

Stud animals can be purchased and can be produced earlier than other animals.

-There may be someone who exceeds your bid during the auction. So keep track of your bid. (Note: You must decide that the animal being bid on is worth it. Bids can be expensive.)

NOTE: If you encounter an error after updating, it is recommended to log in with a new Save file.