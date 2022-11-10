Weekly patch is out early (Patch 1.2.7)

This week’s patch is mostly bug fixes but also contains two new experimental features that can reduce generation and loading times significantly. These are the option to keep all levels of a single area in memory, and the option to generate levels in the background while you are playing.
You can find them both in the options menu. Please keep in mind that depending on your machine they may have an impact on performance.
New Features
- Experimental option in the option menu: keep all levels in a single area in memory to reduce loading times.
- Experimental option in the option menu: generate levels in the background.
Gameplay Changes
- Small groups of rats are no longer considered groups of enemies. They are now always ‘nuisances’.
- Changes how myst works.
Bug Fixes
- Improves generator rules for two intersecting stairs.
- Waterskins are no longer refilled near lava, mud, or other undrinkable fluids.
- Heat Immunity correctly protects against vertical geysers.
- Enemies do not come to investigate your camp when you made a truce.
- Reducing the distance at which you use an existing camp, making it more difficult to misuse camping as a teleporting action, and also making it less likely nearby hostels are not detected.
- Enemies cannot deal damage with a melee attack if they have just been killed.
- Improving the description and feedback for Kramas & Tjilpit.
- Foods that are marked fresh are more clearly marked in the inventory.
- Fixes generator issue that caused buildings like inns to go missing on rare occasions.
- Fixes generator issue that caused climbing exits from a level to be missing.
- When two sets of stairs or ramps connect you can climb them to the top.
- Control icons in HUD no longer revert to texts.
- Equipping rings and other jewelry fixed.
- Optimizes the way NPCs select random rumors, removing spikes when walking around a village.
