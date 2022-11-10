Weekly patch is out early (Patch 1.2.7)

This week’s patch is mostly bug fixes but also contains two new experimental features that can reduce generation and loading times significantly. These are the option to keep all levels of a single area in memory, and the option to generate levels in the background while you are playing.

You can find them both in the options menu. Please keep in mind that depending on your machine they may have an impact on performance.

New Features

Experimental option in the option menu: keep all levels in a single area in memory to reduce loading times.

Experimental option in the option menu: generate levels in the background.

Gameplay Changes

Small groups of rats are no longer considered groups of enemies. They are now always ‘nuisances’.

Changes how myst works.

Bug Fixes