Dark Crypt update for 10 November 2022

Lost soul fix & Level 8 Adjustment

Level 8 Adjustment

A decent amount of players struggled with this level. Since it's very early level, I added an extra gate for better sign posting. This does not change the level's solution nor PAR. It only communicates better on which area the player should focus on before pulling the first switch.

Lost Soul Light Fix

As you may know, Dark Crypt received a graphical overhaul update. There was a bug with the Lost Soul that would not make its new lighting effect disappear when it was destroyed. This has been fixed.

