Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.13.7

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Numerical adjustments:

Adjusted the interval and maximum value of each module of happiness and health indicators

Adjusted the interval for obtaining the effect of happiness and health bonuses

Adjusted the bonus value of various ways to gain happiness and health bonuses

Adjustment of characteristics:

When the initial seed selection of 3 types, the complimentary seeds are adjusted to 2 types of farm seeds and one type of orchard seeds

Reduced the silver price of fence decoration

Removed the useless production statistics component in the building interface of docks, delivery stations, small delivery stations, and supply terminal

Added a map interface when selecting a map in a new game to facilitate viewing the overall terrain

Added a shortcut key P to the pause button of the building under construction

Added the function of saving the selected commodity data after closing the merchant setting interface when trading commodities in the dock

Added the function to automatically recalculate the price when switching power in the commodity setting of the trade station

Increased the production material tips for some technologies

Optimized the slider operation in the setting interface

Grayed out the button to increase or decrease the number of posts in buildings where only 1 person can be placed

Added the weight and price of items to the icon Tips in the resource panel

Initial happiness health bonus buff adjusted to 60%

BUG fix:

Fixed the problem that horses and donkeys can't be divided into columns

Fixed some text errors

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community