TRAINING CAMP EVENT

The girls were acting up a bit lately so this week's event is all about discipline! Let's see where a firm hand and some good old exercises can take you with the girls.

-Brand new Unlock Animation with Haruka

-New sexy threads for Celeste and Natalia

-Booty Camp Outfit Collection with 8 new costumes

-Collect Thermoses (Eastern of the Hub) and Whistles (Western of the Hub)

-Play the event mission to get more event items (opens after the first level-up, only once)

The Event goes until the 17th of November at 7 am UTC