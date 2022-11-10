 Skip to content

Sexy Airlines update for 10 November 2022

TRAINING CAMP EVENT

Sexy Airlines update for 10 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The girls were acting up a bit lately so this week's event is all about discipline! Let's see where a firm hand and some good old exercises can take you with the girls.

-Brand new Unlock Animation with Haruka
-New sexy threads for Celeste and Natalia
-Booty Camp Outfit Collection with 8 new costumes
-Collect Thermoses (Eastern of the Hub) and Whistles (Western of the Hub)
-Play the event mission to get more event items (opens after the first level-up, only once)
The Event goes until the 17th of November at 7 am UTC

Changed files in this update

Sexy Airlines Content Depot 1745201
  • Loading history…
