TRAINING CAMP EVENT

The girls were acting up a bit lately so this week's event is all about discipline! Let's see where a firm hand and some good old exercises can take you with the girls.
-Brand new Unlock Animation with Haruka
-New sexy threads for Celeste and Natalia
-Booty Camp Outfit Collection with 8 new costumes
-Collect Thermoses (Eastern of the Hub) and Whistles (Western of the Hub)
-Play the event mission to get more event items (opens after the first level-up, only once)
The Event goes until the 17th of November at 7 am UTC
Changed files in this update