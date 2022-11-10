Hotfix 2.0.1

Thanks so much for playing and all of the feedback! We've made a small patch fixing a few bugs and even adding a neat feature to turn On/Off Screen Shake and some of the slowdown effects.

V2.01

Fixed player's aircraft becoming invincible after firing a charge shot with the C aircraft when the screen changes when clearing a stage.

-Fixed an issue where normal shots could no longer be fired after repeatedly hitting the shot button until the screen went black when using B or D aircraft.

Fixed an issue in training mode where all mid-sized aircraft would stop working in stage 4-B, making it impossible to progress.

You can now open the SECRET OPTION on the fighter select screen and training screen. Press and hold the SKIP button to open the menu and use left and right to select. You can switch On/Off of screen shaking and hit slowdowns.

Changed not to move to the ranking screen when GAMEOVER in training mode.

Increased suite bonus for Stage 4-B.

Changed some attacks in Stage 5-B.

Increased the HP increase rate of FRIEND of Ship G.

Updated SDL 2.0 library (hopefully fixes [FATAL] SDL_main : Failed to init SDL: Couldn't create the sensor manager bug)

Thanks so much to everyone's feedback in the discussions for helping us get a patch out so quickly!