v1.6.1 is coming!

As an old saying goes:

“山不在高，有仙则名。水不在深，有龙则灵。”

"Known will the hills be if fairies dwell, no matter high or low. And charmed will the waters be if dragons hidden, no matter deep or shallow. "

Now, it is charmed!

Here are the mainly new updates:

1.One kind of new fish!

-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When player reach size 28.0).

2.One kind of new monster, the dragon!

-Go to unveil the mystery!

3.Two kinds of new items which will buff fishes.

-They come from monsters! Try to get them!