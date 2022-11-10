v1.6.1 is coming!
As an old saying goes:
“山不在高，有仙则名。水不在深，有龙则灵。”
"Known will the hills be if fairies dwell, no matter high or low. And charmed will the waters be if dragons hidden, no matter deep or shallow. "
Now, it is charmed!
Here are the mainly new updates:
1.One kind of new fish!
-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When player reach size 28.0).
2.One kind of new monster, the dragon!
-Go to unveil the mystery!
3.Two kinds of new items which will buff fishes.
-They come from monsters! Try to get them!
Changed files in this update