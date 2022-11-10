Big content update: So many new items!

Well, I keep saying I’m done with this game, then I go and do something like this. It’s another big content update! For both the base game AND the Living city dlc!
Sorry it took so long, had a lot of stuff going on in my personal life that threw a spanner into the works, and the trouble with being solo on this right now, is I can't tap someone to replace me when I'm out of sorts. But, we're here now!
So what's been going on lately...
Well I went to EGX with CHANGE, that was fun, especially getting to see some of you in person. I shall have to rise from my hermit cave of darkness/code to come meet ya more often!
Then I had flu....
And about a week after that got covid...
Then had a breakup... (things repaired since)
Now I'm moving because I can't afford my rent anymore, but that's not so bad. I really should live somewhere with heating anyway. Winter is coming...
So yeah, sorry it's been longer than usual and I've been a bit silent, but I'm back and full of fire now! So here's a massive update as a reward for all your patience.
Next up I'll have some news about the MOBILE version of CHANGE, as well as maaaaaybe a trailer or screenshot of our NEXT GAME... I've actually got 2 games in development besides change now...
Thanks again for all your support and feedback guys, we may yet turn CHANGE into a sleeper hit if you guys keep sharing the game... every share helps! Please keep telling your friends so we can keep the game studio (me) alive! ^-^
Changes and new stuff
- We’ve added 27 items! These can be unlocked by getting through the new player levels you’ll need to beat with EXP by playing. One of them… is a MAP!
- The base game now has: 10 New items & max player level increased to 25!
- The Living city now has: 17 New items have been added & max player level increased to 32!
- Added a NO CHALLENGE button to the challenge selection menu, and updated a few other bits of UI in the DLC menu sections.
Balancing
- Slightly increased begging perk earn rate
- Fixed searching trash causing barely any hygiene to be lost
- Spending time in the Arcade or restaurant now provides warmth
- When you beat a run, you now get 400 bonus xp
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed the sun wiping out the screen during heatwaves when playing in EXTREME WEATHER challenge mode
- Fixed DLC perks not displaying names
- Fixed the parent and child walking backwards
- Made an improvement to the Special/Perm item inventory, items are now ordered based on how often you use them, so the items you use the most/daily will always be near the top and you don’t have to scroll around so much
- Fixed challenge mode buttons not displaying as completed until you deselect them
- Fixed some of the newer food items not being detected as food to show the starving quick eat button when starving
- Fixed some issues with speech bubbles dismissing too early sometimes on interrupt
- FIXED WELFARE!
- Fixed some medical/utility items possibly showing in certain circumstances before you unlocked them
- Fixed street savvy showing as a perk selection twice sometimes
- Fixed Big pasta pots being endless (sigh)
- Fixed still being able to use some welfare office options when your crime level is too high
- Fixed final perk for perk collector achievement
- Improved timing for welfare clock popups
