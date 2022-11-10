 Skip to content

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 10 November 2022

Big content update: So many new items!

Share · View all patches · Build 9908648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, I keep saying I’m done with this game, then I go and do something like this. It’s another big content update! For both the base game AND the Living city dlc!

Sorry it took so long, had a lot of stuff going on in my personal life that threw a spanner into the works, and the trouble with being solo on this right now, is I can't tap someone to replace me when I'm out of sorts. But, we're here now!

So what's been going on lately...

Well I went to EGX with CHANGE, that was fun, especially getting to see some of you in person. I shall have to rise from my hermit cave of darkness/code to come meet ya more often!
Then I had flu....
And about a week after that got covid...
Then had a breakup... (things repaired since)
Now I'm moving because I can't afford my rent anymore, but that's not so bad. I really should live somewhere with heating anyway. Winter is coming...

So yeah, sorry it's been longer than usual and I've been a bit silent, but I'm back and full of fire now! So here's a massive update as a reward for all your patience.

Next up I'll have some news about the MOBILE version of CHANGE, as well as maaaaaybe a trailer or screenshot of our NEXT GAME... I've actually got 2 games in development besides change now...

Thanks again for all your support and feedback guys, we may yet turn CHANGE into a sleeper hit if you guys keep sharing the game... every share helps! Please keep telling your friends so we can keep the game studio (me) alive! ^-^

Changes and new stuff

  • We’ve added 27 items! These can be unlocked by getting through the new player levels you’ll need to beat with EXP by playing. One of them… is a MAP!
  • The base game now has: 10 New items & max player level increased to 25!
  • The Living city now has: 17 New items have been added & max player level increased to 32!
  • Added a NO CHALLENGE button to the challenge selection menu, and updated a few other bits of UI in the DLC menu sections.

Balancing

  • Slightly increased begging perk earn rate
  • Fixed searching trash causing barely any hygiene to be lost
  • Spending time in the Arcade or restaurant now provides warmth
  • When you beat a run, you now get 400 bonus xp

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed the sun wiping out the screen during heatwaves when playing in EXTREME WEATHER challenge mode
  • Fixed DLC perks not displaying names
  • Fixed the parent and child walking backwards
  • Made an improvement to the Special/Perm item inventory, items are now ordered based on how often you use them, so the items you use the most/daily will always be near the top and you don’t have to scroll around so much
  • Fixed challenge mode buttons not displaying as completed until you deselect them
  • Fixed some of the newer food items not being detected as food to show the starving quick eat button when starving
  • Fixed some issues with speech bubbles dismissing too early sometimes on interrupt
  • FIXED WELFARE!
  • Fixed some medical/utility items possibly showing in certain circumstances before you unlocked them
  • Fixed street savvy showing as a perk selection twice sometimes
  • Fixed Big pasta pots being endless (sigh)
  • Fixed still being able to use some welfare office options when your crime level is too high
  • Fixed final perk for perk collector achievement
  • Improved timing for welfare clock popups

