Big content update: So many new items!

Well, I keep saying I’m done with this game, then I go and do something like this. It’s another big content update! For both the base game AND the Living city dlc!

Sorry it took so long, had a lot of stuff going on in my personal life that threw a spanner into the works, and the trouble with being solo on this right now, is I can't tap someone to replace me when I'm out of sorts. But, we're here now!

So what's been going on lately...

Well I went to EGX with CHANGE, that was fun, especially getting to see some of you in person. I shall have to rise from my hermit cave of darkness/code to come meet ya more often!

Then I had flu....

And about a week after that got covid...

Then had a breakup... (things repaired since)

Now I'm moving because I can't afford my rent anymore, but that's not so bad. I really should live somewhere with heating anyway. Winter is coming...

So yeah, sorry it's been longer than usual and I've been a bit silent, but I'm back and full of fire now! So here's a massive update as a reward for all your patience.

Next up I'll have some news about the MOBILE version of CHANGE, as well as maaaaaybe a trailer or screenshot of our NEXT GAME... I've actually got 2 games in development besides change now...

Thanks again for all your support and feedback guys, we may yet turn CHANGE into a sleeper hit if you guys keep sharing the game... every share helps! Please keep telling your friends so we can keep the game studio (me) alive! ^-^

Changes and new stuff

We’ve added 27 items! These can be unlocked by getting through the new player levels you’ll need to beat with EXP by playing. One of them… is a MAP!

The base game now has: 10 New items & max player level increased to 25!

The Living city now has: 17 New items have been added & max player level increased to 32!

Added a NO CHALLENGE button to the challenge selection menu, and updated a few other bits of UI in the DLC menu sections.

Balancing

Slightly increased begging perk earn rate

Fixed searching trash causing barely any hygiene to be lost

Spending time in the Arcade or restaurant now provides warmth

When you beat a run, you now get 400 bonus xp

Bug fixes and improvements