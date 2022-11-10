Weekly Update 341: More Tournaments!

Greetings, Warriors!

A new update is live! As always it tweaks various mechanics, adds gameplay improvements, as well as fixes to reported bugs. But on top of that, this time we’ve focused on your voice and addressing some of your requests to add more tournaments during the day. Additionally, we had some time to reskin and improve the visuals of wildlife in the game. We hope you’ll love the changes!

Increasing the number of Valley of Death tournaments was voted on by our players in the most recent ingame questionnaire, and you break another record – over 91% of asked players voted "Rather Agree" or "Definitely Agree" to the question “Should we implement one additional Valley of Death Tournament for each server?”

Tomorrow, in Poland, we will celebrate National Independence Day and other important memories of historical moments, so we are sending you the best for Veterans Day, Armistice Day, and Remembrance Day.

And now, let’s check the details of today’s update:



Changelog v.0.9.9.6.8 Beta

Additional Valley of Death Tournament

Some voices raised recently, that our players would like to have more opportunities to take part in the Valley of Death tournaments. We decided to ask players with level 60 and above about that in the in-game questionnaire.

After asking you directly, we received very positive feedback, where over 91% of asked players voted "Rather Agree" or "Definitely Agree" to the question “Should we implement one additional Valley of Death Tournament for each server?”

Based on local server time we added one for Dukla at 12:00, for NA at 15:00, and EU at 15:00. To make this change possible, we had to move the first VoD from NA one hour earlier and the one on Dukla at 15:00, one hour later.

We are pleased to see you all united on that!



Technology diminishing

We were fighting this problem for quite some time already, and we are sorry for the trouble and negative emotions it caused. We introduced a few partial fixes to the problem of “doubled technologies diminishing” which were cutting possible sources of this error one by one, and today, after the last fix, we believe we found them all.

We are thankful for your reports which helped us to track this issue, and as a token of our appreciation for your support, and a small compensation for the issues, this week we are adding some points to your guild technologies bars to ease up the tension for the next few days.

Each technology that was on level 5 or above is receiving a boost. We are taking the number of points that are required to reach the next level, and multiplying it by 1.5 – this way, in every case, it will grant you an additional level in the given technology.

Wildlife models improved

We are constantly improving the game visuals, for example exchanging models and textures for new and better ones. This week, we are happy to deliver some upgrades to Gloria Victis wildlife – some animals in the game received brand-new materials and were rescaled. Now you will be able to differentiate the female scavenger from the male one and tell the origin of the bears and boars by their look.

Independence day

On the occasion of the National Independence day in Poland, in the game Supporter Shop, you will be able to find the Wings of Glory and Rotmaster’s cosmetic skin set, saber, and lance at a discount. Promotion will be available for a few days so do not miss the occasion and get yourself a nice skin to complete your collection!

Quality of Life

– Improved the marker's positions in some quests.

– From now on, notifications after gaining extra attribute points will contain a number of added points.

– Updated the UI of the world events cards to show correct event rewards.

– Added the possibility to gain one extra attribute point when completing lore collection in a case where players have 24/25 extra attribute points. Before that change in such a case, the player didn't receive any points for it. From now, he'll receive one point.

– Improved honor cosmetic skin set the animation of the cloth on the back.

– Exchanged hippo to bear in the quest “Prisoner and the Beast.”

– Removed the sweets from event rewards and removed the pumpkin icons on the map. You have one more week to exchange collected sweets for the rewards!

– Increased the area of the Sangmar quest board “Kill animals” quest from 300 to 400 units. It should help to ensure proper progress of the killed hippos counter.

– Replaced the tournament registration button with a new one.

– Tournament “new player buff” has been applied to 1v1 arena with an extra condition: player's Arena Rank Level is up to level 10 (Including 10th level. Buff is not applied if the player has arena level 11 or higher).

– General polishes of various NPC and materials spawners around the world.

Fixes

– Fixed an issue where spawns on Rite event could be shared between two nations.

– Fixed the battering ram collider to prevent hits that were not dealing damage.

– Fixed tooltips in the achievement window that could stay on screen after closing it

– Fixed bugged buttons on the Nation Points confirmation window.

– Fixed the issue with the mane in Royal Horseman Helmet cosmetic skin.

– Fixed the issue where wooden footbridges near Hordun Temple could block the passing of the siege engines.

– Fixed an issue with raycast targeting where UI (for example burning building bar) could stay on the screen after being transferred to the Valley of Death tournament.