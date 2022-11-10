 Skip to content

PropHunter update for 10 November 2022

Small fix 0.6.14.1.3 here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this small update, the position of the reference camera has been corrected. Now the camera does not cut through walls and other objects.

The game card "Cemetery" remains in the game, but the Halloween pumpkins have been savagely stolen. Instead, they put other items. I wonder who needed a huge pumpkin in the sky?..

We ask players to report any issues or bugs they find in the game. After we are informed about the problem (if its existence is confirmed by our tests or screenshots / videos from the players), we immediately fix it. We want to make the game better!
Smile more!

