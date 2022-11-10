 Skip to content

Undecember update for 10 November 2022

[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Please update the game to have the issues that are currently occurring to be fixed.
The details regarding the update are as stated below.

===================
[New Version Update Announcement]

✔ Update TIme

  • After Nov. 10, 2022 21:07 (UTC+9)

✔ Version Info

  • 1.01.07

✔ Update Details

  • Addressed the issue where game access is unavailable after a message popup ‘Received a duplicate request while already logged in.’
    └ If you are unable to log in, please take some time and try again.

===================

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.
Thank you.

