[PC] New Version Update Announcement

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

Please update the game to have the issues that are currently occurring to be fixed.

The details regarding the update are as stated below.

===================

[New Version Update Announcement]

✔ Update TIme

After Nov. 10, 2022 21:07 (UTC+9)

✔ Version Info

1.01.07

✔ Update Details

Addressed the issue where game access is unavailable after a message popup ‘Received a duplicate request while already logged in.’

└ If you are unable to log in, please take some time and try again.

===================

We will do our best to provide a stable game service.

Thank you.