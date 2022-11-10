 Skip to content

Minion Masters update for 10 November 2022

1.41

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**

Chapel of Light

NEW CARDS

Sanctum of the Cleansing Fire

**


**

City Watch

**

BUFFS

Idol of Sacrifice
  • Now gains Haste in addition when activated.

**

Combustion

**

  • Explosion range 6 > 8
  • Fixed a bug that made Combustion deal True Damage to enemies.
Rampant Growth
  • On draw, plant 1 > 2 Growthburst Shrooms
Snap Freeze
  • Damage 0 > 25
Bladestar
  • Damage 110 > 120
Glenn's Brew
  • Healing 100 > 150
  • Fixed an issue where Glenn’s Brew only heals half the amount it was supposed to according to its description (was healing 100, description says 200).
Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit
  • Attack Speed 8 > 7
Poison Strike
  • Poison Duration 6,5 > 8
Sapphire Pebble
  • Dam 50 > 60
Korrrgoth, Tyrant of Gor'Rakk
  • Now deals damage on throwing the hammer as well (same radius/damage as when he yanks the hammer back).
  • No longer deals damage only in the impact area.
  • Developer note: This change makes Korrrgoth’s attack much more reliable and is more likely to hit on initial attack.

REBALANCE

Dragon Nest
  • Mana 6 > 3
  • Reworked: Now spawns with 3 eggs: Hatch an egg whenever you cast a spell to summon a Flightless Dragon. Summon a Dragon Whelp instead if the spell cost 5+ mana
  • Developer note: Dragon Nest has been extremely hard to balance because its value has been incredibly hard to control. This change effectively caps the amount of value you can gain from it.

**

NERFS

**

Commander Azali
  • Max shields per Bridge captured 10 > 7
Swarmer Totem

  • Duration 40 > 30

  • Production 5 > 6

  • Amount 3 > 4

  • Developer note: Swarmer Totem has increased in popularity and added to the issue of swarming feeling too oppressive. This change causes Swarmer Totem to spawn less frequently, and over a shorter period of time.

Crossbow Guild
  • HP 350 > 300
King Puff
  • Birthday Cooldown 45 > 48
Skeleton Horde
  • Count 9 > 8
Cannon Roller
  • Dam 120 > 100
Vulture Prime
  • Attack Speed 0.8 > 0.9
Whirly Scrat
  • Damage 55 > 50
  • Health 350 > 325
  • Developer note: Whirly Scrat is incredibly versatile. With this change, he becomes a little less so without hurting his potential to deal with swarm.
Musketeer
  • Dam 65 > 55
  • Developer note: Musketeer is incredibly strong in addition to its ability to counter slow-hitting minions. With this change, Musketeer needs a little help to quickly dispatch.
Call To Arms
  • 2 Crossbow Dudes > 1 Crossbow Dude

**

FIXES

**

  • Improved Ability card descriptions.
  • Fixed an issue where Bladestar would do no damage after hitting arena walls.
  • Fixed Bladestar getting stuck inside minions.
  • Fixed Spawn of Fury vfx breaking when the effect was interrupted by Black Hole.
  • Fixed More Dakka’s counter to correctly only count Ratbo’s own units.
  • Fixed Zipp’s Zappinator’s powerup vfx breaking with spirit.
  • Fixed Zipp’s Zappinator’s More Zap interaction with stun.
  • Fixed Illusory Cleaver triggering Voidborne Wound for the opponent(again TT).
  • Fixed Gax’s egg not displaying an ice cube when frozen.
  • Fixed Frozen ice cube effect to correctly scale with minion size.
  • Fixed Frozen breaking the rim light from Rage and Giant Growth.
  • Fixed Rimargaal not freezing the last minion played during Permafrost.
  • Fixed an interaction between Rimargaal and Book of the Dead which allowed Rimargaal to be played without completing Permafrost.
  • Fixed Frost Bearer’s Frost Field not lingering after his death.
  • Fixed Boom Buggy attacking while frozen.
  • Fixed Shock Rock Rock relic description to correctly indicate Shock Rock’s effects.
  • Fixed Army of Anger relic description to correctly indicate Spawn of Fury’s effects.
  • Fixed Healing Spirits relic description to correctly indicate Spirit’s effects.
  • Fixed Blastmancer performing Soul Detonate while stunned.
  • Fixed an interaction with Cursebearer and Ghost that could allow Ghost to control a unit which incorrectly had its Curse removed.
  • Fixed a deckbuilding flow issue when entering the Mayhem menu by clicking on the event in the event carousel.
  • Fixed Scrat Tank boss getting turrets and mines in incorrect locations.
  • Fixed Glenn’s Brew healing being reduced by frozen.
  • Fixed Glenn’s Brew not extending the duration of pre-existing frozen effects.
  • Fixed an issue where retrying in Mayhem would not correctly remove rubies in the client.

