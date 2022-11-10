**
Chapel of Light
NEW CARDS
Sanctum of the Cleansing Fire
**
**
City Watch
**
BUFFS
Idol of Sacrifice
- Now gains Haste in addition when activated.
**
Combustion
**
- Explosion range 6 > 8
- Fixed a bug that made Combustion deal True Damage to enemies.
Rampant Growth
- On draw, plant 1 > 2 Growthburst Shrooms
Snap Freeze
- Damage 0 > 25
Bladestar
- Damage 110 > 120
Glenn's Brew
- Healing 100 > 150
- Fixed an issue where Glenn’s Brew only heals half the amount it was supposed to according to its description (was healing 100, description says 200).
Rimargaal, Scourge of the Summit
- Attack Speed 8 > 7
Poison Strike
- Poison Duration 6,5 > 8
Sapphire Pebble
- Dam 50 > 60
Korrrgoth, Tyrant of Gor'Rakk
- Now deals damage on throwing the hammer as well (same radius/damage as when he yanks the hammer back).
- No longer deals damage only in the impact area.
- Developer note: This change makes Korrrgoth’s attack much more reliable and is more likely to hit on initial attack.
REBALANCE
Dragon Nest
- Mana 6 > 3
- Reworked: Now spawns with 3 eggs: Hatch an egg whenever you cast a spell to summon a Flightless Dragon. Summon a Dragon Whelp instead if the spell cost 5+ mana
- Developer note: Dragon Nest has been extremely hard to balance because its value has been incredibly hard to control. This change effectively caps the amount of value you can gain from it.
**
NERFS
**
Commander Azali
- Max shields per Bridge captured 10 > 7
Swarmer Totem
-
Duration 40 > 30
-
Production 5 > 6
-
Amount 3 > 4
-
Developer note: Swarmer Totem has increased in popularity and added to the issue of swarming feeling too oppressive. This change causes Swarmer Totem to spawn less frequently, and over a shorter period of time.
Crossbow Guild
- HP 350 > 300
King Puff
- Birthday Cooldown 45 > 48
Skeleton Horde
- Count 9 > 8
Cannon Roller
- Dam 120 > 100
Vulture Prime
- Attack Speed 0.8 > 0.9
Whirly Scrat
- Damage 55 > 50
- Health 350 > 325
- Developer note: Whirly Scrat is incredibly versatile. With this change, he becomes a little less so without hurting his potential to deal with swarm.
Musketeer
- Dam 65 > 55
- Developer note: Musketeer is incredibly strong in addition to its ability to counter slow-hitting minions. With this change, Musketeer needs a little help to quickly dispatch.
Call To Arms
- 2 Crossbow Dudes > 1 Crossbow Dude
**
FIXES
**
- Improved Ability card descriptions.
- Fixed an issue where Bladestar would do no damage after hitting arena walls.
- Fixed Bladestar getting stuck inside minions.
- Fixed Spawn of Fury vfx breaking when the effect was interrupted by Black Hole.
- Fixed More Dakka’s counter to correctly only count Ratbo’s own units.
- Fixed Zipp’s Zappinator’s powerup vfx breaking with spirit.
- Fixed Zipp’s Zappinator’s More Zap interaction with stun.
- Fixed Illusory Cleaver triggering Voidborne Wound for the opponent(again TT).
- Fixed Gax’s egg not displaying an ice cube when frozen.
- Fixed Frozen ice cube effect to correctly scale with minion size.
- Fixed Frozen breaking the rim light from Rage and Giant Growth.
- Fixed Rimargaal not freezing the last minion played during Permafrost.
- Fixed an interaction between Rimargaal and Book of the Dead which allowed Rimargaal to be played without completing Permafrost.
- Fixed Frost Bearer’s Frost Field not lingering after his death.
- Fixed Boom Buggy attacking while frozen.
- Fixed Shock Rock Rock relic description to correctly indicate Shock Rock’s effects.
- Fixed Army of Anger relic description to correctly indicate Spawn of Fury’s effects.
- Fixed Healing Spirits relic description to correctly indicate Spirit’s effects.
- Fixed Blastmancer performing Soul Detonate while stunned.
- Fixed an interaction with Cursebearer and Ghost that could allow Ghost to control a unit which incorrectly had its Curse removed.
- Fixed a deckbuilding flow issue when entering the Mayhem menu by clicking on the event in the event carousel.
- Fixed Scrat Tank boss getting turrets and mines in incorrect locations.
- Fixed Glenn’s Brew healing being reduced by frozen.
- Fixed Glenn’s Brew not extending the duration of pre-existing frozen effects.
- Fixed an issue where retrying in Mayhem would not correctly remove rubies in the client.
Changed depots in build_auto branch