Update 1.04 is now live!

Hello, brave warriors.
It's been just under a month since the great gates to the legendary City of Aphes opened, and we're beyond excited for all the adventurers who have already come through them!
We actively collected all your feedback and suggestions and worked through them thoroughly. Thank you so much for sharing your feedback with us.
We’d also like to take a moment and ask you to please leave your review on Steam if you haven’t done so yet, that’d be greatly appreciated!
Here's what we've fixed in update 1.04.
Keybinding & controls settings
- Added customizable key binding for both controller types, keyboard, and mouse.
- You can now jump without hitting the dodge button while dashing/running.
- Joysticks controls can now be used in the full-screen interfaces.
Camera
- Added new camera modes in the System Preferences.
- Added camera distance adjustment bar in the System Preferences.
QoL Improvements
- Opening the system menu now pauses the game.
- You will now always be re-spawned with salts filled to 5 at any conduit.
- You can now perform weapon techniques while dashing.
- The time required to skip a death scene has been reduced.
- You will not be attacked when looting the chest.
- Resting at the conduit or dying in the game will now automatically move the salve from the vault to your bag.
- You no longer lose stamina by dashing when not in combat.
- Added the maximum number of looted chests for game records in the Archive.
- Reduced the number of attack counts you need to hit the magic-breakable items.
- Improved Hilda's on-hit animation and effects.
- Improved the enemy's on-hit effects.
- Hilda's hitbox size has been adjusted to fit the model boundaries better.
- The Battle Maiden outfit will now be account-wide. Once unlocked in the New Game + mode, you will be able to use it with any other saves of your game.
Perks & Skills
- Reduced stamina cost for the ‘Marathon Runner’ perk to make it more convenient.
- Increased the damage and effect of the ‘Slice and Dice’ for daggers.
- Increased attack speed of the staff perk ‘Rapid Fire’.
- Increased the detection range of bracelets with the 'Homing Mine' perk.
Bug fixes
- Roxane's applause for not killing any blacksmiths at Phalan Academy will be able to trigger before the Trinity NIght event.
- The side quest of the cultist Narkis in the sewers of Arges Plaza will now be available when you find the Strange Key.
- Titanite no longer requires the Glimmer to be active in order to be picked up.
- Shaye will now continue to sell his special goods at Caelum Summit.
- Fixed a bug that could cause game saving to fail.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Hilda to use bracelets to morph weapons without an active talent.
- Fixed a bug that caused Hilda to take damage using the hammer's Super Armor state.
- Fixed a bug that caused Hilda to not be able to shoot faster with the ‘Rapid Fire’ staff perk.
- Fixed a bug that caused Hilda to gain AP when using multiple skills.
- Fixed a bug that caused Hilda's animation to not play correctly when using the ‘Shield Boomerang’ skill.
- Fixed a bug that caused the bracelet perk ‘Homing Mine’, to not track the target correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when encountering werewolves in Arges Bazaar.
- Fixed a bug that caused the quest tooltip to not update when taking the alternate route in Phalan Academy.
- Fixed a bug that caused the man-eater lion Mash to be unapproachable in Phalan Academy.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Temple of Mercy guard event to not reset correctly in the Sunken Outskirts.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to obtain the Odysseus dog tag after completing a side quest.
- Fixed a bug that caused the mimic in the Arges Plaza sewer to respawn.
- Fixed a bug that caused the stone to unintentionally block the way in the Arges Plaza sewer.
- Fixed a bug that caused destructible stones in the Glittering Deeps not to break in some situations.
- Fixed a bug causing Hilda to get stuck in the titan sealing device.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Kavouras boss to not spawn after the Trinity Night event.
- Fixed a bug that caused Wassily's boss barrier not to seal completely.
- Fixed a bug that caused some of the already looted bags to respawn without any interaction.
- Fixed a bug that caused trinkets not to be saved in the vault.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Pink Grape Earrings trinket to not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Eye of the Abyss Amulet trinket to not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Final Cinematic to glitch for some players.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from entering the 10th New Game+.
