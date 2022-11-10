Update 1.04 is now live!

Hello, brave warriors.

It's been just under a month since the great gates to the legendary City of Aphes opened, and we're beyond excited for all the adventurers who have already come through them!

We actively collected all your feedback and suggestions and worked through them thoroughly. Thank you so much for sharing your feedback with us.

We’d also like to take a moment and ask you to please leave your review on Steam if you haven’t done so yet, that’d be greatly appreciated!

Here's what we've fixed in update 1.04.

Keybinding & controls settings

Added customizable key binding for both controller types, keyboard, and mouse.

You can now jump without hitting the dodge button while dashing/running.

Joysticks controls can now be used in the full-screen interfaces.

Camera

Added new camera modes in the System Preferences.

Added camera distance adjustment bar in the System Preferences.

QoL Improvements

Opening the system menu now pauses the game.

You will now always be re-spawned with salts filled to 5 at any conduit.

You can now perform weapon techniques while dashing.

The time required to skip a death scene has been reduced.

You will not be attacked when looting the chest.

Resting at the conduit or dying in the game will now automatically move the salve from the vault to your bag.

You no longer lose stamina by dashing when not in combat.

Added the maximum number of looted chests for game records in the Archive.

Reduced the number of attack counts you need to hit the magic-breakable items.

Improved Hilda's on-hit animation and effects.

Improved the enemy's on-hit effects.

Hilda's hitbox size has been adjusted to fit the model boundaries better.

The Battle Maiden outfit will now be account-wide. Once unlocked in the New Game + mode, you will be able to use it with any other saves of your game.

Perks & Skills

Reduced stamina cost for the ‘Marathon Runner’ perk to make it more convenient.

Increased the damage and effect of the ‘Slice and Dice’ for daggers.

Increased attack speed of the staff perk ‘Rapid Fire’.

Increased the detection range of bracelets with the 'Homing Mine' perk.

Bug fixes