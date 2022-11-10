 Skip to content

Shelter 69 update for 10 November 2022

New Chapter in Shelter69!

Share · View all patches · Build 9908175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New chapter in Shelter69!

Morning, Overseer...
...You've got a... nice bunker here, Overseer...
...We wouldn't want anything to happen to it.
What do we want...?
Very good, Overseer...
He's a joker, Alfreda...
Explain it to the Overseer, please...
So how many rooms do you have there, Overseer...?
Well, you ought to be careful, Overseer, 'cause... Things break, don't they...?
Everything breaks, doesn't it, Overseer?
See, when Alfreda gets unhappy, she eh... breaks things.
Like, say, if she don't feel the Shelter is playin' fair by her, she may start breaking things, Overseer.

We are making you an offer you can't refuse, Overseer: Chapter 7 is now available! New champions, new missions and a story to go with them! Don't wait, because my girl Alfreda here might get... unhappy.

Check out our social media:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/

