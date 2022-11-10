New chapter in Shelter69!

Morning, Overseer...

...You've got a... nice bunker here, Overseer...

...We wouldn't want anything to happen to it.

What do we want...?

Very good, Overseer...

He's a joker, Alfreda...

Explain it to the Overseer, please...

So how many rooms do you have there, Overseer...?

Well, you ought to be careful, Overseer, 'cause... Things break, don't they...?

Everything breaks, doesn't it, Overseer?

See, when Alfreda gets unhappy, she eh... breaks things.

Like, say, if she don't feel the Shelter is playin' fair by her, she may start breaking things, Overseer.

We are making you an offer you can't refuse, Overseer: Chapter 7 is now available! New champions, new missions and a story to go with them! Don't wait, because my girl Alfreda here might get... unhappy.

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905950/Shelter_69/