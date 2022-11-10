Update v0.6.0

Hi everyone,

Version 0.6.0 is now live. Big update. You can now unlock other starter decks. A starter deck may contain either different cards or unique curio's or both! Thereby providing you with fresh challenges. I've kept the patch notes free of spoilers. Details can be found on the patch notes on Discord.

Looking forward to hearing your opinion on the decks. My favorite is deck 3, closely followed by deck 6.

Patch notes:

• Added first starter deck to unlock: Deck 2.

• Added second starter deck to unlock: Deck 3.

• Added third starter deck to unlock: Deck 4.

• Added fourth starter deck to unlock: Deck 5.

• Added fifth starter deck to unlock: Deck 6.

• Added the new curio Target system siphon I.

• Added the new curio Target system siphon II.

• Added the new curio Target system siphon III.

• Removed the possibility of facing the exact same types of shapes two levels in a row to increase diversity.

• Added a warning message when trying to end turn while you still have unspent energy. This message is not shown if you have the Battery curio.

• Decreased default damage boost of the Hoard element from 70% to 50.%

• Decreased damage bonus per unique card of Collector element from 20% to 15%.

• Changed the color of the Capacity booster curio from teal to yellow.

• Changed color of the Shield Generator curio from yellow to teal.

• Fixed a bug that caused you to still receive credits from skipping a card reward while having the Credits scrapper curio.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander