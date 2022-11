Add a cute pink pig.

If you have built a pig airport, the pig can come and visit bunnies.

Add more playgrounds so the pig can stay longer time.

Thanks for the sweet comment. That warmed my heart. So happy that someone loves my game.

If you encounter any bugs or want to leave any feedback, please message me by email/message/steam forum. I do want to improve my game. Love to hear from you.

Thank you.