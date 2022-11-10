Version 0.9.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9907557 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi, my friends! Let's see the content of this update.

Gameplay improvement:

When the Imperial foe event happens, the relationship between imperial factions and the Imperial foe will be reduced to 0. The AI's path finding logic to the enemy in the asteroid belt has been adjusted. Now AI ships will be smarter to bypass obstacles. When we are selecting a fleet, the list of faction buttons in the upper left corner will be hidden. Greatly improve the effect of the strategy skill Surprise Attack, Plunder Supplies and Sabotage Defense. Increase the effect of Incite Riot, Pacify People and Reinforce Defense. Increase the success rate of Internal Conflict, and if the Internal Conflict is successful, the two enemy target fleets get the status Fake Order. The besieged planets will display a red sign Besieged in the planet management UI. When the AI fleet is finding enemies, it will no longer stay near the enemy planets that have been sieged by neutral fleets. Some text descriptions are adjusted.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed the problem that when the Imperial foe event happens, if the Imperial foe has an Imperial suzerain, the suzerain will lose the vassal, but the vassal still keep the suzerain. Fixed the problem of wrong dialogue in the event New Prime Minister. Fixed the problem that mercenary and assassin's available task list was cleared after any faction was destroyed. Fixed the problem that the relationship between players and Mozi's Ark is sometimes incorrect. Fixed the problem that if a fleet was provoked and destroyed the target enemy fleet after being provoked, its status of being provoked does not been cleared. Fixed the problem that the provoked AI fleet can call reinforcements to join its battle. Fixed the problem that some AI strategy skills do not work on players. Fixed the problem that the tactical points of reinforcements are incorrect after the battle refights. Fixed the problem that the ram weapons did not consume energy in counter attack. Fixed the problem that the ram weapons triggering Chase ablity under incorrect conditions. Fixed the problem that the talent Liberty Girl did not work correctly. Fixed the problem that the custom commanders with same faction talents may cause game stuck in some UI.

Now I am starting to develop the last big content Custom Faction, which is expected to be updated in early December. See you next time!

Han Zhiyu