Bug Fixes Incoming!

Thank you for your patience and reporting the bugs!
Below are the fixes~
✅FIXED - Exit game option is missing from the main menu screen.
✅FIXED - Jump functionality fails to work throughout the gameplay after using Relive Memory option for Sewer area.
✅FIXED - The game gets stuck when the player uses the rifle or bazooka gun and saves the game near the talisman.
✅FIXED - Final achievement doesn't unlock properly.
✅FIXED - 'Not Today' achievement failed to unlock immediately after completing the Good Ending of the game.
✅FIXED - The text 'Rumble' is displayed in lower case letter 'r' on the controls screen in the Settings menu.
✅FIXED - No Exit button in game.
✅FIXED - A white patch is displayed in the book cinematic scene after the character dies in train area.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406850/The_Legend_of_Tianding/
Changed files in this update