The Legend of Tianding update for 14 November 2022

Bug Fixes Incoming!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your patience and reporting the bugs!

Below are the fixes~

✅FIXED - Exit game option is missing from the main menu screen.
✅FIXED - Jump functionality fails to work throughout the gameplay after using Relive Memory option for Sewer area.
✅FIXED - The game gets stuck when the player uses the rifle or bazooka gun and saves the game near the talisman.
✅FIXED - Final achievement doesn't unlock properly.
✅FIXED - 'Not Today' achievement failed to unlock immediately after completing the Good Ending of the game.
✅FIXED - The text 'Rumble' is displayed in lower case letter 'r' on the controls screen in the Settings menu.
✅FIXED - No Exit button in game.
✅FIXED - A white patch is displayed in the book cinematic scene after the character dies in train area.

