Bug Fixes Incoming!

Thank you for your patience and reporting the bugs!

Below are the fixes~

✅FIXED - Exit game option is missing from the main menu screen.

✅FIXED - Jump functionality fails to work throughout the gameplay after using Relive Memory option for Sewer area.

✅FIXED - The game gets stuck when the player uses the rifle or bazooka gun and saves the game near the talisman.

✅FIXED - Final achievement doesn't unlock properly.

✅FIXED - 'Not Today' achievement failed to unlock immediately after completing the Good Ending of the game.

✅FIXED - The text 'Rumble' is displayed in lower case letter 'r' on the controls screen in the Settings menu.

✅FIXED - No Exit button in game.

✅FIXED - A white patch is displayed in the book cinematic scene after the character dies in train area.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1406850/The_Legend_of_Tianding/