超级公司（Super Company） update for 10 November 2022

Updated instructions on November 10

Build 9907258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add the function of selecting game difficulty

  2. The update of data is mostly due to the addition of rocket launching function, but it is not perfect at present and is still hidden. It can be completed in two or three days

