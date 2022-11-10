-
Add the function of selecting game difficulty
-
The update of data is mostly due to the addition of rocket launching function, but it is not perfect at present and is still hidden. It can be completed in two or three days
超级公司（Super Company） update for 10 November 2022
Updated instructions on November 10
