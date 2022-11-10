v.1.1.0 Update, Chinese Localization, and Announcements!

Hello Wardens! The weather has gotten colder since we have last spoken, so have you been staying warm inside the comforts of the prison while keeping those inmates subjugated? Today I bring to you a couple of announcements! ːkarrynGlassesː

Karryn's Prison has now been updated to v.1.1.0!! Details are posted at the end of this post! With the v.1.1.0 includes the long awaited Chinese localizations! We deeply thank you for your patience during all the delays, but we think the wait is worth it to have an official quality translation that we're happy with! ːkarrynFanː

There was actually suppose to be one more item happening with this update, which was the release of our first DLC, the Gym Trainer DLC, or atleast an announcement of its release date. However, during the beta test that started two days ago, the feedback on it has been way below expectations so we will be delaying the DLC for further review and development. There is no point in releasing a DLC for our fans if most of our fans won't be happy with it. ːtonkinBulliedːːtonkinBulliedːːtonkinBulliedː

As always, stay up to date by following us on our Discord and Twitter accounts!

v1.1.0 Changelog