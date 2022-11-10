 Skip to content

Infinity Kingdom update for 10 November 2022

New Version(V2.4.0) Update Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Lords,

We are working a regular update since 6:00 UTC (estimated to be finished before 12:00 UTC).ːsteamhappyː The compensation reward will be sent after the update, thanks for your patience.

Want to know more details? Check the Patch 2.4.0 Notes. Also welcome to visit our facebook page to get more news! ːsteamthumbsupː

If you have any questions or concerns about this update, please let us know! Leave your opinions in the comment section. Your voice will be well heard! Wish you a good day and enjoy the journey in Infinity Kingdom!

Yours sincerely,
Infinity Kingdom Team

