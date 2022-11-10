Commanders Update, the first major update for You Are The Dinner, is now live.

With the Commanders Update, which is one of the important steps in the game's transformation into an RPG, the battle strategies of the base commanders will now directly affect the game style.

With this update, we can choose the base commander that we will take orders from at the beginning of the game among 5 different characters. These commanders are warriors with different stories and abilities, and their strategies to fight zombies are also different from each other.

Variables on the battlefield will take shape according to the character of the base commander.

Loot drop rates will be shaped by commanders.

Bullet marks will now be visible. Thus, the player will have more control over the weapon.

Fixed some minor bugs in Options Menu.

Fixed some minor bugs in the game.

The logo of the game has been revised.

We will continue to add rich content to the game with our new updates. We will have published a detailed roadmap before the end of November.

In addition, our preparations to make our new game available on Steam at the beginning of 2023 continue from the other side.

Thank you for playing You Are The Dinner.