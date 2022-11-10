Hellfire Tactics now available on PC and macOS!

Come join us for the most in-depth competitive autobattler you've ever played. With a focus on strategic drafting and positioning, every game plays out differently.

Get a head start with the Recruit Bundle which gives you everything you need to look stylish while destroying your enemies!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215680/Hellfire_Tactics__Recruit_Bundle/

$1000 Winter Invitational Tournament

Join us for our $1000 Winter Invitational by hitting the rank of Grandmaster (3600+) by December 10th. All Grandmasters will be invited to the tournament to compete for their part of the $1000 Prize Pool.

Launch Week Special

Get Malarky and Fallen One Archdemons for FREE during launch week!

Join our Community

Join the community on our Discord to get the best tips and strategies for new players. There is also Relic giveaways for those who want to unlock other Archdemons early.

