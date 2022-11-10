Star Conflict 1.10.11 The black abyss. Stage two

To get access to all the awards, pilots need to purchase a “Black abyss pass. Stage two”. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

Special pack “Black abyss. Stage two”

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Black abyss. Stage two" event.

Right after the purchase, the next level is immediately opened and all the awards of the open levels with it.

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Black abyss. Stage two (Deluxe edition)”

A special deluxe version of the “Black abyss. Stage two” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Black abyss. Stage two" event.

Right after the purchase, the next 15 levels are immediately opened and all the awards of the open levels with it.

30 days of premium license.

Awards of stage two:

https://img.targem.ru/images/f295eb5f15a5e81ec90f74230254.jpg

1 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward.

2 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

3 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with the pass).

4 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

5 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward.

6 level. Pilots receive a special bonus +50% experience in battle. Valid for 15 battles (available with the pass).

7 level. Pilots get a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

8 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with the pass).

9 level. Pilots receive a blueprint “Blaster weapon «Barred owl» R15-17” (available with the pass).

10 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward.

11 level. Pilots receive 1250000 pts of free experience as a reward (available with the pass).

12 level. Pilots receive a large seed-chips pack as a reward (available with the pass).

13 level. Pilots receive one part “A special part of the ship "Irbis" of the four necessary ones” as a reward (available with the pass).

14 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

15 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward.

16 level. Pilots receive an access to special contracts as a reward, it allows up to 70 GS daily. Access duration — 30 days (available with the pass).

17 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with the pass).

18 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

19 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with the pass).

20 level. Pilots get a colouring pattern as a reward.

21 level. Pilots receive a new decor as a reward (available with the pass).

22 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with the pass).

23 level. Pilots receive a special bonus +50% credit bonus for battles as a reward. Access duration — 15 days (available with the pass).

24 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with the pass).

25 level. Pilots receive one part “A special part of the ship “Irbis” of the four necessary ones” as a reward.

26 level. Pilots get a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

27 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with the pass).

28 level. Pilots receive a resource pack as a reward (available with the pass).

29 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward (available with the pass).

30 level. Pilots receive a colouring pattern as a reward.

31 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with the pass).

32 level. Pilots receive a new decor as a reward (available with the pass).

33 level. Pilots receive Rare earth metals Pack as a reward. It’s used for the production of unique ammunition (available if you have a pass).

34 level. Pilots receive Premium ship or resources of their choice as a reward (available 24 hours in the game store with a pass).

35 level. Pilots receive a new portrait as a reward.

36 level. Pilots receive a sticker pack as a reward (available with the pass).

37 level. Pilots receive a special bonus of +50% to experience and credits in battles. Valid for 30 battles (available with the pass).

38 level. Pilots get a colouring pattern as a reward (available with the pass).

39 level. Pilots receive a new taunt as a reward (available with the pass).

40 level. Pilots receive “Creator of Worlds” bundle that includes “A special part of the ship “Irbis”, “Ex Oblivione” decor, “Creator of Worlds” title

41 level. It gives access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips.

Pack contents:

Additional cell. Free experience

Contains 250000 pts. of free experience

Additional cell. Monocrystals

Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals

Contains 5 xenocrystals

Additional cell. Credits +50%

Contains a bonus of +50% credits for 24 hours