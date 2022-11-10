Update #30: Quick Fixes!

In a fast but necessary hotfix to Update #29, we fixed some bugs with money, XP and the Matrix! The hotfix is out for Windows first and will be out for Linux and OSX tomorrow.
Game on! Read about the omnibus major update #29 update is below >
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2094560/announcements/detail/3410940946599927034
0.6.53 - 11/9/2022
- Fixed bug where missions were not giving out XP or $$$
- Fixed issue with overlap in new Matrix Sec Lvl UI preventing use of some buttons
- Fixed Contacts getting very small Power Level boosts for missions (+0.08)
- Fixed bug where E-Rifle ammo visualizaton could get out of date
- Fixed continous chirp SFX when hovering over a Matrix terminal
Changed files in this update