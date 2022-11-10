 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Playtest update for 10 November 2022

Update #30: Quick Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9906463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


In a fast but necessary hotfix to Update #29, we fixed some bugs with money, XP and the Matrix! The hotfix is out for Windows first and will be out for Linux and OSX tomorrow.

Game on! Read about the omnibus major update #29 update is below >
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2094560/announcements/detail/3410940946599927034

0.6.53 - 11/9/2022

  • Fixed bug where missions were not giving out XP or $$$
  • Fixed issue with overlap in new Matrix Sec Lvl UI preventing use of some buttons
  • Fixed Contacts getting very small Power Level boosts for missions (+0.08)
  • Fixed bug where E-Rifle ammo visualizaton could get out of date
  • Fixed continous chirp SFX when hovering over a Matrix terminal

Changed files in this update

Depot 2094562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link