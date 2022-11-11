v0.20 Patch Notes - Events & Fortunes
This update is packed full of content!
We've added a ton of New Events (50+) and revamped the Event UI to provide a cleaner and more robost experience for the player. This includes a new Dice Rolling System with roll bonuses based on character stats.
We've added Fortunes which are special types of items your character can obtain to give them special permanent bonuses and/or abilities.
Here are a few examples of what Fortunes can do:
- Might of the Ymir allows you to dual wield 2-handed weapons but at a cost.
- Unholy Sacrifice allows you to detonate your summons, dealing massive damage to those nearby.
- Mirror Shard allows you to summon a clone your character to assist you in battle
There are many more you'll have to find as you venture forth in the Stolen Realm. We're excited to see how you guys put these new Fortunes to use!
We hope you enjoy this update! Thanks for playing!
Features
- Fortunes: A new type of item players can find via event rewards that give unique
- 50+ Party Events added
- Complete overhaul of Event UI
- Event options now have dice rolls when more than one outcome is possible
- Some dice rolls receive modifiers based on your character's stats
- You can now display battle stats from the post battle screen
- Updated the post quest screen to display your achievements during the quest
- Added a continue feature when exiting the game mid quest
- Crafting material merchants' inventory are now listed alphabetically
- Crafting material merchants' inventory now include materials from previous acts
- Various visual effect updates on skills
- Updated character icons on portraits and character tiles
General Changes
- After getting defeated in battle, you are now forced to either restart the quest or return to town. This is counter balanced by various nerfs to enemies and additional power from Fortunes. (The reasoning behind this is to create more of a "dungeon" experience where you choices throughout the quest have more of an impact. Overall your success rates will be higher but if you fail, it will be more punishing.)
- Increased status effects duration from consumables from 3 to 5 turns
- Teleporting enemy modifier can no longer trigger when the enemy is immobilized or stunned
- All barrels now only have 1 health
- You can now reply previous main quests
Skill Changes
- Shield of Light - Increased amount blocked by 50%
- Purify - Now has no AP cost
- Trouble Mind - Changed to Poison Cloud
- Consumption - Now has no AP cost
- Threatening Fracture - Changed to Dispelling Fracture
- Mortal Fracture - Now reduces healing by 50% up from 25%
- Curse - Now reduces healing by 50% up from 25%
- Light's Beckon - Now able to target enemies, crates and barrels
Balancing
- Reduced boss health and damage globally by 20%
- Reduced non-boss health and damage globally by 10%
- Reduced enemy health and damage by an additional 20% for solo parties
- Increased effectiveness of mana potions by 100%
- Reduced damage from Grizzly Bear by 25%
- Enemy pickups now spawn less frequently
- Blood Mask Boss - No longer has ice shot to slow players. Summons two allies instead of four.
- Forest Giant - Reduced the damage caused by Earth Shatter by 50%
- The Butcher - No longer spawns with allies.
- The Minotaur - Increased health by 15%
- Crystal Golem - Reduced Shardling damage by 15% and health by 20%
- Mountain King Ironheart - No longer spawns with any allies. Health increased by 5%
- The Black Knight - No longer has life steal aura. Damage increased by 10%
- The Sultan - Can no longer summon Champions
- The Gobfather - No longer spawns with allies. Summons 2 times instead of 3. Only casts Incalculable Rage 2 times instead of 3. No longer reflects damage. Now has damage reduction during incalculable rage.
- The Sun Queen - No longer spawns with 2 Champions. Increased health by 10%
- Avatar of Xotec - Now spawns with less enemies. Reduced movement of Xotec Flayer from 11 to 6. Reduced movement of Xotec Headhunter, Xotec Warrior and Xotec Soul Thief from 8 to 6. His summon skill now only summons 2 enemies instead of 4.
- Valkyrie Commander - Her summon skill now summons 2 enemies instead of 3
- Admiral Blackbeard - Reduced health of Cursed Chest by 40%. No longer spawns with 3 enemies. Increased boss health by 25%
- Ragnar - Reduced damage dealt from Stormbringer by 55%. No longer spawns with 2 enemies
- Azug Spikefist - Reduced damage by 17%. No longer spawns with 4 enemies
- The Grandmaster - Hurricane Kick no longer slows. No longer spawns with 6 allies
- The Dusk King - No longer spawns with 2 enemies. His summons no longer deal cold damage. No longer procs Icefall on frozen targets. Increased health by 20%
- The Duke - Increased health by 10%
- Herald of the Abyss - No longer spawns with 3 enemies
- Dark Clone health reduced by 30%
- The Dead One - Reduced movement points from 6 to 4. No longer summons a summoner
- Emberforge Warmachine - Increased damage by 14%
- Unchained Efreet - All summon skills now have summoning sickness
- The Broker - Only does life swap once instead of twice. Increased health by 60%
Changed files in this update