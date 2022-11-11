Share · View all patches · Build 9906437 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 00:46:08 UTC by Wendy

v0.20 Patch Notes - Events & Fortunes

This update is packed full of content!

We've added a ton of New Events (50+) and revamped the Event UI to provide a cleaner and more robost experience for the player. This includes a new Dice Rolling System with roll bonuses based on character stats.

We've added Fortunes which are special types of items your character can obtain to give them special permanent bonuses and/or abilities.

Here are a few examples of what Fortunes can do:

Might of the Ymir allows you to dual wield 2-handed weapons but at a cost.

allows you to dual wield 2-handed weapons but at a cost. Unholy Sacrifice allows you to detonate your summons, dealing massive damage to those nearby.

allows you to detonate your summons, dealing massive damage to those nearby. Mirror Shard allows you to summon a clone your character to assist you in battle

There are many more you'll have to find as you venture forth in the Stolen Realm. We're excited to see how you guys put these new Fortunes to use!

We hope you enjoy this update! Thanks for playing!

Features

Fortunes: A new type of item players can find via event rewards that give unique

50+ Party Events added

Complete overhaul of Event UI

Event options now have dice rolls when more than one outcome is possible

Some dice rolls receive modifiers based on your character's stats

You can now display battle stats from the post battle screen

Updated the post quest screen to display your achievements during the quest

Added a continue feature when exiting the game mid quest

Crafting material merchants' inventory are now listed alphabetically

Crafting material merchants' inventory now include materials from previous acts

Various visual effect updates on skills

Updated character icons on portraits and character tiles

General Changes

After getting defeated in battle, you are now forced to either restart the quest or return to town. This is counter balanced by various nerfs to enemies and additional power from Fortunes. (The reasoning behind this is to create more of a "dungeon" experience where you choices throughout the quest have more of an impact. Overall your success rates will be higher but if you fail, it will be more punishing.)

Increased status effects duration from consumables from 3 to 5 turns

Teleporting enemy modifier can no longer trigger when the enemy is immobilized or stunned

All barrels now only have 1 health

You can now reply previous main quests

Skill Changes

Shield of Light - Increased amount blocked by 50%

Purify - Now has no AP cost

Trouble Mind - Changed to Poison Cloud

Consumption - Now has no AP cost

Threatening Fracture - Changed to Dispelling Fracture

Mortal Fracture - Now reduces healing by 50% up from 25%

Curse - Now reduces healing by 50% up from 25%

Light's Beckon - Now able to target enemies, crates and barrels

Balancing