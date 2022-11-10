The Farming Update Part II: Balancing & Bugs

Continuing to expand on last week's update, we've added some new features to how plants process light and made some quality of life changes to the plant tooltips. We've also focused on general big fixing.

Plant Light Changes

Sunlight and grow lights now both scale the amount of time the plant has received light for, based on their solar intensity. Sunny planets like Vulcan receive a 150% multiplier to time spent in light, while distant, cold planets like Mimas only receive 18% of the time spent in light. Plants grown solely from the sun on distant planets may become extremely stressed, and struggle to mature. Grow lights have been reduced to 80% intensity.

Fortunately, grow lights now cumulatively add light to plants in combination with the sun. Hydroponic setups with both exterior windows, and artificial lighting will often have an edge in meeting a plant's light requirements. Additionally, we've added the ability for plants to get an extra growth bonus for extra time spent in the light. Some of the longer growing plants, corn and pumpkins, have had their required darkness lowered, so you can give them extra time in the sunshine.

Keep in mind that plants still need a rest period out of light, and wont get growth bonuses when stressed from lack of rest. You may want to automate the process with solar sensors, timers, or just an old fashioned light switch.

The several plant entries have had descriptions updated in the Stationpedia, to point out the nuances of several plants, and give players an idea of what growing the crop may entail.

Plant Names

Plants can now be given custom names using the labeler. Additionally, when you use the labeler to give your planter a custom name that name will be passed on to the plants as well. This will help with organizing your farm and save getting your plants mixed up.

Localization

We've done a lot of work on getting more localization coverage. Work is continuing here but the changes have not yet been exposed. In the coming months we will be putting more effort in to this area, so watch this space.

Saving Bug Fixes

There was a number of nasty bugs around saving that was causing corrupted saves and resulted in some weird behaviour after loading them again. The Discord integration was sometimes causing games to fail to load, this is now being handled correctly so you can continue to load without Discord integration.

Some people were experiencing empty tanks, or rather missing thing atmospheres, after loading a game. We've implemented a temporary fix for this and are hunting down a permanent solution. If you are still experiencing this then please do report it.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can see the tremendous impact that it has had. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a big difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game has substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

Change Log v0.2.3678.17897