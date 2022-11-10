World Boss - Game Update v0.1.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gladiators,

The time has come for our first game update, bringing with it Region Select, gameplay balancing, and a range of bug fixes, stability improvements and more.

We heard your feedback and we’ve added a Region Select functionality on the main menu that will allow you to change which dedicated servers you are connecting to. This will also allow you to ensure you are placed on the region that provides you the best latency!

We have also continued to invest in our backend performance, and along with this players should find sessions are overall much more stable. If you have any persistent issues with server stability, please let us know in Discord.

We appreciate all your feedback over the past couple of weeks on the initial launch and regarding our hotfixes, and look forward to hearing more of your thoughts!

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Added "Region Select" option when Joining from the main menu

Improved session stability

Adjustments to Challenges, making them easier to complete

Adjustments to Battle Pass XP requirements

Dev note: Battle Pass progression has been tweaked, so these changes should help speed up your progress! We’ll be keeping a close eye on this and are likely to make further adjustments if necessary.

Gameplay Changes

Increased the size and reduced the complexity of player hitboxes resulting in more accurate hit registration and headshots

Scoped weapons now use magnification zoom

Variety of visual improvements to scopes

Added crosshair to Rocket Launcher when aiming down scope

Red dot added to Burst Assault Rifle when aiming down scope

Visual update on crosshairs for all weapons

Visual updates to Hit Markers to improve readability

Ground Slam now takes players out of Active Camo

Gameplay Balancing

Pistol: Fire rate decrease, slight damage reduction on Uncommon to Legendary pistols

Revolver: Increase fire-rate

Firebomb: Slight damage increase, change to damage over time

Fire Rate Increase: Changed from passive buff to activate on elimination

Damage Increase: Changed from passive buff to activate on elimination

Mini-Nuke: Increase to damage, increase to explosion radius

Supercharge: Increase to chance to trigger, increased damage, slight increase to distance

Fire Shot: Increase to damage per tick

Shield Regen: Slightly slower timing balance

Fire Rate debuff reduced on: Ricochet Shots, Thick Skull, Hover, Head Hunter perks

Lifesteal Perk: Changed to be percentage of damage applied

In-Game UI changes

Added button to confirm Respawn

Active Status Effects (buffs and debuffs) will display on the player’s HUD

In-game Leaderboard Rank now additionally sorts with the player’s Prestige level

Added cooldown to in-game chat

Chat window now deactivates and hides all messages on player elimination

Anonymous Mode and Hide Player Name settings can no longer be changed in-game

Visuals, Environment, Audio changes

Improved visuals for bullet holes

Improved visuals for Fire Bomb effects.

Visual polish and adjustment for many individual weapon skins

Crowns positioned appropriately for each character skin

Minor collision updates to environment

Mixing and attenuation pass to all Weapon, Perk, Equipment, actor, projectile and ambient audio

Front End

Daily and Weekly Challenges will now update correctly if they refresh while players are in-game

Added time until refresh, XP earned and Bonus XP indicators to Challenge tracker UI

Added "Claim All" button to the Battle Pass

Added string to show how many Boss Bucks are awarded with each purchase

Improved loading state and navigation in Loadout and Battle Pass

In-game Support button will now direct users to our Zendesk support

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with semi automatic weapons which could cause single burst input becoming 2 burst

Fixed an issue where Lifesteal showed green text when not healing the user

Fixed an issue where Fire effects remained on users in third person

Fixed an issue to ensure tracers always show when using Rocket Shot with the RPG

Fixed an issue where Equipment was not destroying correctly when thrown out of level bounds

Fixed an issue where grenade indicators and Teleporter trail would not clear correctly

Updated trajectory when players or deployables interact with Jump Pad

Fixed a skin that could sometimes cause a player to get stuck in game

Fixed an issue where some UI could persist between games

Fixed an issue with the scoreboard not working when a player leaves and joins again

Fixed an issue where Prestige menu could soft lock if player had Perk Select open

Fixed a bug where movement input would not cancel when opening the Leaderboard or other screens

Fixed an issue where Elimination Feed elements could be offset

Fixed an issue where Jetpack audio was not being played by all clients

Fix an issue where Ground Slam audio remained on

Fix an issue where World Boss audio remained on

Fixed an issue with saloon ambient audio

Fixed an issue with the loop on menu music

Fixed an issue where Windowed Mode Settings were not saving correctly

Known Issues

Any current “in progress” Challenge progress will be reset once the update is live - this will not affect any complete Challenges

Avatar of player who deleted you currently not appearing on the Respawn Screen

Player may occasionally receive a black screen when loading into game

Switching regions back and forth may cause an Out of Date error - Closing the game and reopening should resolve this issue

Music may cut out in menus

Selecting a weapon from the upgrade wheel while in respawn may cause you to lose your selection for that level

Occasionally you may experience some network related funkiness that can look like bullets not doing damage, melee not doing damage, players holding the wrong weapon, or equipment cooldowns and windup times being inconsistent. These should be few and far between, but it’s something we’re keeping a close eye on!

Occasionally quality settings may disappear for resolutions above 1K - Changing back to 920 or below will restore them

Sometimes players can become invulnerable (not hacking)

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

