Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 10 November 2022

Nov 9th

Nov 9th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OSIRIS Survival Guardian cube health from 20 to 15 and shield from 4 to 3

Trishot projectile duration from 0.35 to 0.5

Trishot damage from 0.9 to 1.0

Trishot knockback from 0.25 to 0.3

Adjusted spawn areas in survival to be slightly farther from the player

The same special event will now no longer trigger twice in a row

In Ether, standard tri and diamond special event spawn rates reduced

Reduced the cost of abilities in the survival shop

Reduced the cost of the damage upgrade to 1000

