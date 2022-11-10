OSIRIS Survival Guardian cube health from 20 to 15 and shield from 4 to 3
Trishot projectile duration from 0.35 to 0.5
Trishot damage from 0.9 to 1.0
Trishot knockback from 0.25 to 0.3
Adjusted spawn areas in survival to be slightly farther from the player
The same special event will now no longer trigger twice in a row
In Ether, standard tri and diamond special event spawn rates reduced
Reduced the cost of abilities in the survival shop
Reduced the cost of the damage upgrade to 1000
