Ringlorn Saga update for 10 November 2022

Update Notes for November 10

Update Notes for November 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a potential workaround for certain users who were unable to advance dialogue when playing with a gamepad.

Earlier, some users managed to solve this issue by disabling Steam Input.

If the issue persists, please let us know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2135992
  • Loading history…
