Update Item Weekly Quest #71

📌 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗟𝗬 𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 !!!

Introducing this week's Weekly Quest reward!

| 𝗟'𝗕𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗸 |

An exclusive Spider Backpack for Visitors!!! With great power comes great fashion! 🔥 Just complete your weekly quests and receive the backpack! Easy. right? //good things are meant to be enjoyed, not missed! 👻

QUEST will reset every Thursday at 14:00 (GMT+7) like always

🚨Disclaimer! //Belle wants to tell you herself!

Items and skins that were WEEKLY QUEST rewards will return to the Greedy Pot automatically after two weeks and have the same rarity as golden tier items (SS Tier)

ไอเทมของรางวัล Weekly Quest ในสัปดาห์นี้ ขอนำเสนอ !

| 𝗟'𝗕𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗶 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗸 |

กระเป๋าแมงมุมสุดคูล ! ไอเทมใหม่เฉพาะผู้มาเยือนเท่านั้นนน !!!

พลังอันยิ่งใหญ่ มาพร้อมกับแฟชั่นอันใหญ่ยิ่ง ! 🔥

เพียงทำภารกิจครบก็รับกันไปเล้ยแบบฟรี ๆ

//ของดี ๆ แบบนี้บอกเล้ยไม่ควรพลาดดด 👻

QUEST จะรีเซ็ททุกวันพฤหัสเวลา 14:00 น. เช่นเคย

🚨 หมายเหตุเจ้าค่ะ //น้องเบลขอเล่า!

ไอเทมและสกินที่เคยเป็นรางวัล WEEKLY QUEST จะกลับไปอยู่หม้อละโมบ

โดยอัตโนมัติใน 2 สัปดาห์

โดยอัตราการสุ่มได้จะเท่ากับไอเทมระดับสีทอง (Tier SS) น้า

Download the game here https://bit.ly/3CNDZMS

#Patch71

#HSHSWEEKLYQUEST

#HSHS #HomeSweetHomeSurvive

#HomeSweetHomeSurviveOBT2

