Patch 0.3.1 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!
Small clean up patch, Halloween event is staying a little longer!
Bosses
-Bosses now have resistance to haste slow (max at -25%)
Eclipseborn
-Rescaled at Wicked difficulty (more wicked!)
Heroes
-All heroes have had their HP rescaled, they no longer scale with levels.
- Light HP:
(20/23/26)-> 25
- Medium HP:
(25/30/35)-> 35
- Heavy HP:
(30/37/44)-> 45
- Colossal HP:
(40/49/58)-> 55
Ranger
-Lvl 3 Mark damage now scales off the Ranger's damage
Synergies
Deep
-Increased damage and reduced hook respawn time
Items
-Odison's Hammer: Damage
25 to 5 -> 25 to 10 and item damage scale is now doubled
-Vess' Dirty Spoon: Heal
4 -> 6
-Retromancer's Armor: Damage scales 3 times from removed armor (1 armor = 3 damage)
Bugs
-Deep Synergy hooks not respawning
-King wasn't getting HP bonuses
-Vulture Mask no longer permanently allows the equipped hero to
eat collect dead nanas
-Minor text corrections
-Fixed bloodmoon event interaction on zone 4
