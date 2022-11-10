 Skip to content

Just King update for 10 November 2022

Patch 0.3.1 - Early Access

Patch 0.3.1 - Early Access

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Small clean up patch, Halloween event is staying a little longer!

Bosses

-Bosses now have resistance to haste slow (max at -25%)

Eclipseborn

-Rescaled at Wicked difficulty (more wicked!)

Heroes

-All heroes have had their HP rescaled, they no longer scale with levels.

  • Light HP: (20/23/26) -> 25
  • Medium HP: (25/30/35) -> 35
  • Heavy HP: (30/37/44) -> 45
  • Colossal HP: (40/49/58) -> 55
Ranger

-Lvl 3 Mark damage now scales off the Ranger's damage

Synergies

Deep

-Increased damage and reduced hook respawn time

Items

-Odison's Hammer: Damage 25 to 5 -> 25 to 10 and item damage scale is now doubled
-Vess' Dirty Spoon: Heal 4 -> 6
-Retromancer's Armor: Damage scales 3 times from removed armor (1 armor = 3 damage)

Bugs

-Deep Synergy hooks not respawning
-King wasn't getting HP bonuses
-Vulture Mask no longer permanently allows the equipped hero to eat collect dead nanas
-Minor text corrections
-Fixed bloodmoon event interaction on zone 4

