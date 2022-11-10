Patch 0.3.1 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9905723 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 02:59:06 UTC by Wendy

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Small clean up patch, Halloween event is staying a little longer!

Bosses

-Bosses now have resistance to haste slow (max at -25%)

Eclipseborn

-Rescaled at Wicked difficulty (more wicked!)

Heroes

-All heroes have had their HP rescaled, they no longer scale with levels.

Light HP: (20/23/26) -> 25

-> 25 Medium HP: (25/30/35) -> 35

-> 35 Heavy HP: (30/37/44) -> 45

-> 45 Colossal HP: (40/49/58) -> 55

Ranger

-Lvl 3 Mark damage now scales off the Ranger's damage

Synergies

Deep

-Increased damage and reduced hook respawn time

Items

-Odison's Hammer: Damage 25 to 5 -> 25 to 10 and item damage scale is now doubled

-Vess' Dirty Spoon: Heal 4 -> 6

-Retromancer's Armor: Damage scales 3 times from removed armor (1 armor = 3 damage)

Bugs