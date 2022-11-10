 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 10 November 2022

Announcing: Blackout Football

Share · View all patches · Build 9905668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time is fast approaching. Introducing: Blackout Football Manager.

Our next chapter in the sports management genre is in the realm of Football (or soccer, for our fans in the USA).

You can expect the same, familiar, defining features from Blackout Rugby, like the 3D match engine, the interactive grounds, the extensive and detailed tactic screens, and much more.

We have a very passionate football fan leading the development of our match simulation engine, and we’re excited to show it to you.

Just like Rugby, Blackout Football will reward a deep understanding of the sport, providing deep and detailed skills and attributes for your team.

Which lineup will you run? What tactics will you choose?

Blackout Football Manager, coming soon. Stay tuned for more info!

Changed depots in build-test branch

View more data in app history for build 9905668
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link