Announcing: Blackout Football

Share · View all patches · Build 9905668 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time is fast approaching. Introducing: Blackout Football Manager.

Our next chapter in the sports management genre is in the realm of Football (or soccer, for our fans in the USA).

You can expect the same, familiar, defining features from Blackout Rugby, like the 3D match engine, the interactive grounds, the extensive and detailed tactic screens, and much more.

We have a very passionate football fan leading the development of our match simulation engine, and we’re excited to show it to you.

Just like Rugby, Blackout Football will reward a deep understanding of the sport, providing deep and detailed skills and attributes for your team.

Which lineup will you run? What tactics will you choose?

Blackout Football Manager, coming soon. Stay tuned for more info!