Apocalypse | Update v0.7.3.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

The 0.8.0.0 URP update is well under way and will soon enter beta testing. The update will be a major graphics overhaul and will improve the performance across all hardware, especially for the CPU.

Until then we will be releasing bug fix patches if there are any major bugs found so please keep reporting them.

The patch notes for this update are below. This includes a major change to how the save file was being backed up which should completely fix the issue where you needed to contact us for a new save file if your save file corrupted then reset.

Added a cloud backup for save files. If your save file corrupts it will now revert to this instead of a local file backup

The tripod will no longer count as an electronic if you place it

The money spent stat will no longer increase when you add equipment in the lobby

Ukrainian will now be abbreviated as UA instead of UK

The Banshee and Moroi ability used stat will now work

You can no longer kick the wrong player

House candles will now block an Onryo hunt and will blow out in heavy rain without having to put them into your inventory first

The haunted mirror will no longer count for the use cursed possessions objective when you stop using it

The Oni, Wraith and Yokai will now correctly change their activity based on their traits

The Goryo will now have half the chance to wander instead of double (for real this time)

The Moroi ability used stat will now count when other players are cursed

Other players equipment will now be removed from the lobby when they quit

The voodoo doll will no longer float when thrown

The bone will no longer spawn on the room above where it supposed to be

Light switch EMF photos will now be named correctly

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team