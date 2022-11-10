41.78 Released

Added missing models for Candy Corn, Candied Fruit Slices, Hot Sauce, Fountain Cups, JuJubes, Nettles, Shrimp Dumplings, Poached Eggs, Scrambled Eggs, Packaged Corn, Pickled Ginger, Sugar Cookies, Fish Sushi, Radio Receivers,Radio Transmitters, Gummy Bears, Gummy Worms, and Tent Kits.

Added a tooltip to firearm magazines that displays the ammunition type that it accepts.

Changed the display name translation string for firearm magazines to use the firearm it is for, and not the caliber, as the prefix. Solves having two .308 Magazines, for both the MSR788 and the M14, and also that's how they're named in real life.

Changed the display name translation string for the wearable AmmoStraps items to Bandolier on account of consistent confusion with the weapon attachment that is also called Ammo Straps.

Replaced AmmoStraps in the safehouse armor distro list with AmmoStraps_Bullets and AmmoStraps_Shells.

Commented out the WoodenLance in the safehouse weapons distro lists; that item is redundant vs SpearCrafted, and also doesn't work with spear recipes. SpearCrafted already spawns with safehouse weapons.

Commented out the tool definitions in ClothingRecipesDefinitions as they currently are nonfunctional and serve no purpose aside from confusing modders.

Removed the numeric information tooltip provided when selecting eat all/half/quarter food item context options.

Changed IGUI_HouseKey from "House Key" to "Key" to avoid issues with non-residential keys.

Changed translation strings to make bottle names more consistent.

Added a check to prevent items that "weigh" over 50 units from being put in vehicle seats.

Vehicle Spawn Chance rate can now be a float value instead of just an int.

Renamed "Hemophobic" trait to "Fear of Blood".

Added a new Doctor's bag and military duffel bag.

Changed the Cigarettes script to prioritize using Matches before a Lighter if both are in the same inventory.

Added the Meat Cleaver to the Slice Onions recipe. Removed it from the Jack-o'-lantern recipe.

Changed the Sawed-off Shotgun recipes to only use the hacksaw, and not the garden saw; a wood saw would be unable to cut through the metal barrel of a shotgun.

Trash tiles (Movable items) and Plastic Bags can now be used as tinder and fuel for fires.

Changed the Violet FoodType to NoExplicit.

Removed the requirement for hot water to make a bowl of oats.

Added a check so cooked eggs cannot be used for inappropriate non-evolved recipes.

Bell Pepper can now be added to Stews.

Made more food items capable of being added to tacos and burritos.

Flatpack model is applied to movable items that use the Flatpack icon.

Added tooltip to Club Hammers and Mallets explaining that they are unsuitable for driving nails.

Added a stale tooltip for perishable food to display, when appropriate, that such food is neither fresh nor rotten.

Changed the icon of the Watering Can With Water to match the Empty Water Can and the Watering Can models.

Updated the BucketEmpty and BucketWaterFull scripts with tooltips and IsCookable to reflect that they are now metal and not plastic.

Replaced the bucket world static model textures with metal icons and textures and not plastic ones, as buckets are now metal and not plastic.

Added the ability to destroy only one wall when selecting corner walls.

Added a few more existing clothing options to the character creation.

Modified the vehicle mechanics UI to prominently feature the % of a full tank of gas it has, in addition to the battery charge.

Adjusted the mechanics UI so that both the Battery Charge and Condition are included in the Battery entry in the list of parts.

Added "HasMetal" tag for items. This tag was added to food and water items in metal containers, which will now set microwaves on fire when microwaved.

Changed ISCloseVehicleDoor to play the door closing sound when the action is completed instead of its start. This is to provide better feedback for players in cases where they have unwittingly cancelled this action.

Added a check to prevent any of the randomized burnt building stories from occurring if the building is a spawn location.

Disabled some Randomized Survivor Safehouses from occurring in instances where a building has over 10 rooms, or is a spawn location.

Resolutions higher than 1440p will have their zoom levels adjusted to allow closer zoom-in, bringing it more in line with lower resolutions.

Tiles that are being disassembled will now be highlighted in the "bad colour", red being the default.

Added highlighting to clicked Crates so it's easier to tell which crate is selected. This can be enabled or disabled in the in-game Options.

Added an option to bind "Walk To" to a key instead of having to go through the RMB menu.

Added the ability to set custom "Good" and "Bad" highlighting colours in the Accessibility Options menu. This is applied to things like traits, tooltips, and the aiming outline.

Added an Accessibility Option that makes the player character automatically walk to a click container within a short radius of 3 tiles.

Renamed Item "Weight" to "Encumbrance" in the UI and context menu.

Items from table stories/randomized stories/etc will still spawn when loot rarity is set to none.

Added loot rarity settings "Incredibly Rare" and "None", as well as a "Super Low" option for Fuel Pump content.

Added "Randomize" options to Zombie sandbox options for Memory, Sight, and Hearing.

Added sandbox option "Light Bulb Lifespan". This does not affect Light Bulbs in vehicles, only in light fixture tiles.

Added sandbox option that prevents survivor vehicles from spawning.

Added sandbox option for enabling/disabling XP multipliers affecting passive skills, which is false by default.

Added sandbox option to disable the Tainted Water Tooltip/Warning for hardcore play

Added sandbox option that allows poisoning food to be disabled, or for poisoning food with bleach to be disabled.

Added sandbox option that allows Corpse Maggot spawning to be disabled or limited to corpse inventory.

Added more control over fake dead behaviour to the sandbox options; having zombies that were "killed" having a chance to become fake dead is an option that is off by default.

Added sandbox option to disable Fake Dead Reanimation. Disabled Fake deads in MP by default.

Added a prompt for the updated Terms of Service as we are a big boy game now and have to fit in with the other biggerer boys.

Fixed a safehouse owner always respawning in their safehouse when the option to do so is unchecked.

Fixed players being unable to interact with Radios they placed themselves.

Fixed admins being unable to remove car hoods while inside the vehicle.

Fixed a bug that didn't display mods in the mod list of a server in the ESC menu.

Fixed Endurance sync in the Admin Health Tool.

Fixed text annotations not appearing on annotated maps in multiplayer.

Fixed new stubble getting added to remote players after each appearance change.

Fixed an exception on the server when food rots into a new item in a container that isn't in the world any longer.

Fixed not checking upper floors for other players or zombies when claiming a safehouse.

Fixed being unable to claim a safehouse unless standing on the ground floor.

Fixed the multiplayer "whisper" command corrupting the Lua environment due to multithreading.

When sorting the relative paths of scripts and Lua files to determine load order, the relative paths are first converted to lowercase. This is to fix platform differences breaking checksums in multiplayer. It also fixes the issue where the same file might be loaded more than once if mods use different capitalization for the same file or folder.

DB Viewer userlog will now have the amount field increased for repeated counts of suspicious activity.

Multiplayer clients will now retry the GettingServerInfo request 3 times.

Added Checksum logging for MP servers, enabled by default for now.

Allow other non-admin permission levels to delete items in inventory/containers.

Added RCON command "checkModsNeedUpdate" to check for mods that need to be updated.

Added auto-completion for player nicknames when pressing TAB while typing in the Chatbox.

Adjusted Type 3 and 5 Anticheat to reduce false-positives.

Added server option "KnockedDownAllowed" to enable/disable the PVP knockdown.

Additional safeguard to prevent errors when using mods that remove maggots altogether.

Maggots are now a default item in the world item removal lists. Added a comment for the world item removal lists explaining that Base.Maggots should stay in the list due to corpse maggots.

Fewer maggots spawn, especially in spring and fall (maggots don't spawn during winter).

Maggots are slightly more poisonous.

Gave the Stir Fry and roast script items a default hunger value of 10. This was previously reported as a bug when players spawned the item in instead of making it via the evolved recipe.

Changed the days until rotten for Bagels from 2 to 6.

Updated the nutritional value for Canned Evaporated Milk. Calories 472; Carbs, Lipids, and Proteins at 23.6

Adjusted the amount of fuel that spawns in fuel pumps at Low and Very Low.

Adjusted Encumbrance of the TreeBranch item to match that of a crafted spear, to 1.7 from 1;

Adjusted Encumbrance of fire extinguishers to 2, to be consistent with other items.

Adjusted Encumbrance of the sturdy stick item to 1 to be more consistent with other items.

Adjusted the capacities of pistol and revolver cases from 7 down to 4.

Adjusted duration of the stationary Pistol Whip animation, it's now the same length as the shove animation.

Allow plastic bags and money to be used as tinder

Increase number of Plaster uses to 10, same as Paint.

Changed Bowling Ball Bag capacity from 2 to 8.

Trailer capacity now reduces slightly when damaged, as there was no point in repairing them before.

Increased the spawnrate of Thread and added the chance of Sewing Kits to spawn in gloveboxes.

Increased the spawn rates for Propane Tanks in the distributions.

Added a new procedural container, "CratePropane", to garages and shed.

Increased the yield of metal parts when scrapping wrecked vehicles by 33%.

Made it so groin injuries from not-crawler zombies are less common, and that crawlers can also inflict uncommon groin injuries.

Randomized the fall damage that zombies take. This randomized spread will average out to the previous damage before it was randomized; this will have a minor impact (hohoho) on the damage that zombies that fall suffer, but slightly more of them will be able to be killed by this than before.

Disabled being able to make melee attacks while inside a vehicle with the window rolled down.

Fixed car hoods being unable to trigger vehicle alarms.

Removed the undesired RNG check that made vehicle alarms go off only 20% of the time.

Zombies pushing up against a previously unentered stationary vehicle have a chance to set off an alarm.

Hot-Wiring a vehicle will have a low chance of causing a car alarm. The chance for this is decreased further for higher electronics skill levels.

Set some traits to be mutually exclusive to remove exploits or illogical combinations.

Disabled the cumulative slowdown until the next shot when firing the M16 in automatic mode. Firing the M16 in automatic mode will cumulatively reduce the chance of a critical with each additional shot. This is intended to represent the loss in accuracy due to recoil.

M14 CriticalChance changed from 0 to 30.

M16 CriticalChance changed from 30 to 25.

Modified the M16 & M14 critical values to be more consistent with other rifles.

Fixed issues with the Tile picker:

Fixed mod texture packs being loaded before Core.TileScale was set based on the double-sized-textures option. This would result in 2x texture packs being loaded instead of 1x texture packs.

Fixed bug with health panel: Fully healing a body part now also removes its muscle fatigue.

Fixed being stuck in a vehicle after trying to uninstall/install a car part through the Mechanics Cheat, when a character was inside the vehicle.

Fixed removing bodies via Horde manager not working in SP.

Fixed instances of the Cheat Menu not working after a player died.

Fixed characters in godmode still changing body weight.

FileDifferent, FileNotOnServer, and FileNotOnClient errors will now display the absolute paths of both files. This should make it clearer that a mod might just have been using the wrong capitalization for a folder.

When the Sound.WorldSound.Render debug option is enabled, world sounds are rendered according to the Hearing sandbox option.

"Missing translation", "ignoring invalid ItemPicker item type", and "VEHICLE MISSING CONT DISTRIBUTION" console messages will now only appear when using debug mode.

Made ImageScale, SeatOffsetY and SeatOffsetX global and not local in ISVehicleSeatUI.

Changed Fast Move cheat in debug. Players can now levitate on different height levels via the PageUP/PageDown keys, and move around via the Arrow Keys on the different height levels.

Added a toggle option in the vehicle debug context menu that will show if a vehicle's alarm is enabled or disabled.

Added the event "OnThrowableExplode", which transmits the IsoTrap and IsoSquare when one detonates.

Added the tag "CarBattery" which can be used with mod item car batteries so they can be charged with the vanilla car battery charger.

Added a trigger for the OnFillContainer Event when vehicle part containers are filled.

Added saving ModData from IsoGameCharacter to IsoDeadBody and from IsoDeadBody to IsoZombie.

Added isStartValid function check for BaseTimedAction. Allows checking if an action is valid before the action starts.

Added logging of player injuries caused by zombies to the console when in debug mode.

Right-clicking on a fuel pump in debug mode will display the amount of fuel in the pump in the right-click context menu.

Added a search bar to the LootZed cheat panel.

Fixed only being able to add Maple syrup to "PancakesRecipe" and not to "PancakesCraft" or "Pancakes".

Fixed not being able to make 2 or 4 bowls of Rice or Pasta with a Saucepan anymore.

Fixed lipstick not being appliable when player had Foundation Makeup in inventory

Fixed Make-Up not being appliable when in a car.

Fixes and changes to item categories.

Fixed destroying a wall with a Lightswitch on it not destroying the Lightswitch too.

Fixed making 2/4 bowls from a Saucepan returning a Cooking Pot.

Fixed putting a hat on a Mohawk resetting hair growth timer.

Fixed not being able to make a Molotov with an Empty Beer bottle.

Fixed repeatedly building/disassembling some carpentry objects increasing the number of Planks sometimes.

Fixed Sand/Gravel Bag wall behaviour when built at an angle.

Fixed selected part of a garment in the "Inspect" UI being too faint.

Fixed Shirts and other clothing items getting auto-removed from the world.

Fixed unnecessary extra Muffin recipe. United the two existing Muffin recipes into one.

Fixed being able to make Cake Batter using rotten ingredients below level 7.

Fixed unused Zombie Decomposition sandbox option still being listed.

Fixed NullPointerException in bThump animation variable when the object isn't loaded.

Fixed being unable to click on open doors in an adjacent room.

Fixed the starting house in "A Really CDDAy" challenge sometimes not being on fire.

Fixed possible Lua error in MOBarricade.lua when a barricade sprite is on the east or south edge of a chunk.

Fixed minor issues in ISZoneDisplay UI and text colours.

Fixed Foraging icons rerolling when a search focus was selected.

Fixed ISSearchManager check for valid zoneData when loading icons.

Fixed not being able to rip Jeans/Leather Jackets when they're on the ground instead of the player inventory.

Fixed disassembly of Favourited items.

Fixed randomized crashed cars not having the correct car keys spawned for them.

Fixed Mouse Trap related collision.

Fixed sound issue when pressing W and S at the same time.

Fixed sound issue when switching Seats while Cruise Control was enabled.

Fixed Refill tool not updating the container visually.

Fixed incorrectly named recipe for making Wooden Box Traps.

Fixed several tile and cutaway issues.

Fixed Lighters draining completely when used with a Molotov. When a Lighter is equipped it will no longer automatically become lit, instead it will do so only if activated using the flashlight keybind or radial menu, or using the inventory context menu option to activate them.

Fixed evolved recipe error in scripts for Lemons and Lime.

Fixed Machetes not losing condition when used to craft spears from branches/planks.

Fixed Empty Beer Bottle using the wrong icons.

Fixed the space before commas in evolved recipe item names.

Fixed missing recipe for Opening Canned Fruit Beverage.

Changed "Canned Condensed Milk" to "Canned Evaporated Milk" because people are really passionate about milk in can lore.

Fixed melted ice cream not rotting.

Fixed house keys spawning with a long string of numbers in their display name.

Fixed climb sheet rope speed.

Fixed water collision bug when placing Stairs on water.

Fixed missing textures for Flatpack model.

Fixed ISInventoryPaneContextMenu.doEvorecipeMenu error.

Fixed the on-screen keyboard returning asterisks instead of the actual text when entering passwords.

Fixed microwaves not stopping the StoveTimer sound when turned off.

Fixed missing context menu translation string for "Item Water Capacity".

Fixed missing movables translation strings for Oak Bars.

Fixed missing translation string for foodtype cocoa.

Fixed wrong tooltip for Onion Slices.

Fixed pies and cakes being able to be sliced when uncooked.

Fixed frozen ice cream cones causing boredom and unhappiness; added the "GoodFrozen" tag for such items that should still be enjoyable when frozen.

Fixed characters not limping when they had their groin bitten.

Fixed being able to fill a square over its capacity by using the Place Item interface.

Fixed cooking rotten eggs producing fresh boiled eggs; now if food is rotten and has a "replace on cooked" value, it will not be replaced but will still be cooked, i.e. you will get a cooked rotten egg when you cook a rotten egg.

Fixed Propane Torch not being used for disassembling objects.

Fixed Walking and sprinting not burning more calories than standing still.

Fixed NullPointerExeption when throwing a bomb from above ground level with a controller.

Fixed not being able to pick items that were dropped to a removed seat slot.

Fixed being stuck on a seat when trying to change seat twice in different places.

Fixed being able to do Fitness during sleep and while sitting in a car.

Fixed the eternal fire after destroying a lit campfire with a sledgehammer.

Fixed Map objects disappearing when a player aims at a stealthing player.

Fixed bug with item icons in halo text when foraging.

Fixed a bug with locking/unlocking doors inside buildings.

Fixed different values between standard and evolved recipes for Soup.

Fixed an issue where the interaction between the two different separate zombie population sandbox settings was inconsistent between singleplayer and multiplayer sandbox setting interfaces.

Fixed equipping "Bandana (face)" placing the bandana on the head.

Fixed not being able to get a key ring. Some zombies will now have their house or vehicle key in a key ring, and key rings can also sometimes be found in store displays with watches.

Fixed that it was impossible for a randomized name to be "Pat Bren".

Fixed adding poisonous berries or mushrooms to an evolved recipe did not make the product poisonous.

Fixed missing icon for Scrambled Eggs.

Fixed currently nonfunctional bayonet and gunlight items not being commented out in the distribution files.

Fixed missing models/textures for Fountain Cups, Recipe Pizza and Recipe Bread.

Fixed missing "Obsolete" parameter to BakingTrayBread as it's an unused test item without a model.

Fixed missing checks to prevent buildings with inappropriate randomized dead survivor stories from being alarmed.

Fixed being able to use the place item option to place infinite items in a floor square.

Fixed cut and paste error in the unused function HandWeapon.getToHitMod.

Fixed an exploit where players, especially ones with desensitized, were able to sleep immediately after breaking LOS with zombies.

Fixed a couple of inconsistencies between the default MP settings and the Apocalypse setting on account of the loot setting changes.

Fixed CannedMilk not having the parameter CannedFood = TRUE.

Fixed only pouring 50 units when selecting the option to put 100 units of water into a farming plot.

Fixed an issue with the vehicle alarm debug tool, BaseVehicle.setAlarmed also needed to set previouslyEntered to false for the vehicle when enabling an alarm.

Fixed car horns continuing when switching seats while honking.

Fixed being able to hold down keys while AFKing to grind nimble; now a check is made to ensure that the character has actually moved before awarding XP.

Fixed error with broken glass script name in distro files.

Fixed hazmat suit missing blood locations.

Fixed being able to put uncooked bacon into tacos and burritos.

Fixed Pink Hair Dye not being in the distribution lists.

Fixed not being able to put Black Beans into a salad.

Fixed Strength XP levels causing slower Sheet Rope climbing at certain levels, especially at level 10.

Fixed bugged interaction with building metal objects and the Propane Torch.

Fixed not being able to disassemble car wrecks due to a missing Propane Torch, even though it was in inventory. This needs Balance feedback since the usage per Torch was also changed.

Fixed interaction when pressing shift+e near passenger seat to move to the drivers seat.

Fixed ISBuryCorpse action validity check.

Fixed using a firearm to repair another firearm evaporating the ammo, magazine, and attachments of the first weapon. The items will now be placed in the player's inventory.

Fixed being unable to read in a car when the engine was running.

Fixed zombies spawning inside buildings when the zombie populations is set to 0.

Fixed missing world static model for Bag_ShotgunDblSawnoffBag.

Fixed search window tooltips still appearing on hover when the world map is open.

Fixed player able to walk away while equipping items to scrap or destroy an object to perform the actions from afar.

Fixed dismantling floors with the character on top by moving character to an adjacent square where possible.

Fixed disassembly context menu issue: Added highlighting of target object in world and object texture in disassembly tooltips.

Fixed reflective and shooting glasses having reversed icons.

Fixed some events of ZomboidSoundMP.bank not playing for remote clients. This is to potentially fix sounds cutting out when several players are together.

Fixed players being unable to fire guns from inside vehicles under some circumstances.

Fixed firearm damage being affected by the distance to the target.

Fixed the infinite timed-action progress bar being displayed for actions that set useProgressBar=false.

Fixed recently introduced bug that caused sounds to attract zombies from too far away.

Fixed WorldSoundManager.getSoundAttract() not using IsoZombie.hearing.

Fixed masking problems with Hoodie and Poncho being worn together.

Fixed transparency issue with trouser texture.

Fixed the rate of moodle and the heart (health panel) icon wiggling not handling ui offscreen rendering and uncapped framerate.

Fixed incorrect pathing for masks on some clothing items which should fix clipping issues.

Fixed spamming the 'manual floor attack' and 'shove' keys while aiming resulting in firing empty firearms and shoving distant zombies.

Fixed not-crawler zombies sometimes injuring the feet or legs.

Fixed assorted errors in food items' EvolvedRecipe parameters.

Fixed error with randomized zombie senses.

Fixed the Disable Bleach Poisoning setting in multiplayer causing issues when adding food to Evolved Recipes.

Fixed sawing off a Double Barrel Shotgun not changing its encumbrance.

Fixed not being able to host locally with a nonsteam server.

Fixed zombie hearing radius being too large.

Fixed being unable to rip Varsity Jackets.

Fixed ripping all clothing unintentionally ripping clothing worn by the player.

Fixed zombie Pinpoint hearing not working as intended.

Fixed not being able to empty rotten sacks of produce.

Fixed infinite Propane Torch glitch when disassembling items.

Fixed Encoding of Radio and TV content for Chinese languages.

Fixed lightbulb lifespan sandbox value error.