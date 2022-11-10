 Skip to content

Robot Resistors update for 10 November 2022

Performance improvements, balance, and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9905393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini-patch mainly addressing a performance hit that some users were experiencing in the Caverns after a recent update. We're also doing some tuning on the blue boss encounter in the Caverns, it should be a bit less oppressive to when tackled early.

