Mini-patch mainly addressing a performance hit that some users were experiencing in the Caverns after a recent update. We're also doing some tuning on the blue boss encounter in the Caverns, it should be a bit less oppressive to when tackled early.
Robot Resistors update for 10 November 2022
Performance improvements, balance, and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
