 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astro Colony update for 10 November 2022

Astro Colony day 3 + bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9905319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Colonizers!

I have great news for you, it was another productive day, more bugs fixed!

SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES

  • Removed Far Away indicator, which was confusing for players and causing additional problems
  • Carbon Reactor exploit is now removed - setting number of crafting will disable device
  • Fixed crash with base warehouse where invalid items are stored
  • Fixed incorrect names for plants and rocks
  • Improved UI, so all buttons are visible when using 130% scaling

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES

  • Fixed various multiplayer savegame problems, so loading should be always possible
  • Fixed issues with planets not being loaded
  • Fixed issues with planets to not have valid terrain state
  • Removing docking is not causing the crash

Multiplayer should be already way more stable.
More updates are coming next days.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link