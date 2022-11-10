Astro Colony day 3 + bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9905319 · Last edited 10 November 2022 – 01:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey Colonizers!

I have great news for you, it was another productive day, more bugs fixed!

SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES

Removed Far Away indicator, which was confusing for players and causing additional problems

Carbon Reactor exploit is now removed - setting number of crafting will disable device

Fixed crash with base warehouse where invalid items are stored

Fixed incorrect names for plants and rocks

Improved UI, so all buttons are visible when using 130% scaling

MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES

Fixed various multiplayer savegame problems, so loading should be always possible

Fixed issues with planets not being loaded

Fixed issues with planets to not have valid terrain state

Removing docking is not causing the crash

Multiplayer should be already way more stable.

More updates are coming next days.