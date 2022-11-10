Astro Colony day 3 + bugfixes

Hey Colonizers!
I have great news for you, it was another productive day, more bugs fixed!
SINGLE PLAYER BUGFIXES
- Removed Far Away indicator, which was confusing for players and causing additional problems
- Carbon Reactor exploit is now removed - setting number of crafting will disable device
- Fixed crash with base warehouse where invalid items are stored
- Fixed incorrect names for plants and rocks
- Improved UI, so all buttons are visible when using 130% scaling
MULTIPLAYER BUGFIXES
- Fixed various multiplayer savegame problems, so loading should be always possible
- Fixed issues with planets not being loaded
- Fixed issues with planets to not have valid terrain state
- Removing docking is not causing the crash
Multiplayer should be already way more stable.
More updates are coming next days.
Changed files in this update