● The gold you earn from enemies and Fireflies has been fixed
● Bird Pet passive ability has been adjusted to the fixed Firefly value
● Unlocking enemies from Tiers now requires to either buy at least one upgrade in that Tier or complete the previous Tier
● The increase to Pet bond meter while offline is now accurate
● The "Through Thick and Thin" upgrade now gives the correctly increases the Pet bond counter
● Endgame buildings are slightly buffed
● Medal upgrade button now properly stops flashing if no upgrades are buyable
● Manually toggling Energy while "Firefly audio only" is enabled now won't play an SFX (automatic toggling will still play SFX)
● Medal upgrade exploit with Eggs & Keys fixed
● Typing Pet names now won't activate abilities
Tap Ninja update for 10 November 2022
Tap Ninja v4.0.1
