Tap Ninja v4.0.1

● The gold you earn from enemies and Fireflies has been fixed

● Bird Pet passive ability has been adjusted to the fixed Firefly value

● Unlocking enemies from Tiers now requires to either buy at least one upgrade in that Tier or complete the previous Tier

● The increase to Pet bond meter while offline is now accurate

● The "Through Thick and Thin" upgrade now gives the correctly increases the Pet bond counter

● Endgame buildings are slightly buffed

● Medal upgrade button now properly stops flashing if no upgrades are buyable

● Manually toggling Energy while "Firefly audio only" is enabled now won't play an SFX (automatic toggling will still play SFX)

● Medal upgrade exploit with Eggs & Keys fixed

● Typing Pet names now won't activate abilities