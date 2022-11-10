 Skip to content

The Search For Paradisus update for 10 November 2022

[BETA V0.3] Update brings adjustments, but mainly brings graphical improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9905195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1st Significant graphical improvements have been added to "Purgatorium" and "Gehenna" maps. And a minor improvement on "Paradisus".

2nd A confirmation button was added to the start menu when starting a new game, to avoid accidental clicks.

3rd Added a particle effect to the object called "Mors".

4th Some small bugs in the Spanish translation were fixed.

5th Some small general bugs were fixed in all maps.

I will continue to work everyday on this game and update whenever necessary until version 1.0 is ready.

