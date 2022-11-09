 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 9 November 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balanced some stuff, added hemp crafting with Naturalism, fixed a couple minor bugs and improved some crap. Goal is to leave early access by New Years.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed initial selection circles when party moves to a new map.
-Fixed very rare bug where party members would occasionally not change maps with the player (maybe).
-Using Naturalism at fires and couldrons no longer works in certain weather if outdoors.
-Changed Jadenbury Bridge Guard name to Milphio, added final end chapter prompt.
-Naturalism ability now allows crafting with hemp, foraging for hemp.
-Potions of Curing now cure disease as well as poison, higher value.
-Increased bonus damage with the Backstab ability.
-Window now displayed when no room in inventory.
-New items and sprites: hemp, rope (not in Ch.1).
-New objects and sprites: hut, hut2, shrubHemp, hook, hookRope, treeSavannah, lattice, vine (not in Ch.1).

