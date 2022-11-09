Warlordocracy Early Access v2.1

Balanced some stuff, added hemp crafting with Naturalism, fixed a couple minor bugs and improved some crap. Goal is to leave early access by New Years.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed initial selection circles when party moves to a new map.

-Fixed very rare bug where party members would occasionally not change maps with the player (maybe).

-Using Naturalism at fires and couldrons no longer works in certain weather if outdoors.

-Changed Jadenbury Bridge Guard name to Milphio, added final end chapter prompt.

-Naturalism ability now allows crafting with hemp, foraging for hemp.

-Potions of Curing now cure disease as well as poison, higher value.

-Increased bonus damage with the Backstab ability.

-Window now displayed when no room in inventory.

-New items and sprites: hemp, rope (not in Ch.1).

-New objects and sprites: hut, hut2, shrubHemp, hook, hookRope, treeSavannah, lattice, vine (not in Ch.1).