Update 0.8.4511a

Changelog
-
Removed "This user is already online" message when forcing the previous MP session to be deleted if the player log in before it was automatically deleted due to the previous session timeout (2)
-
show_procs method can no longer be used during the ssh encryption process
-
Fixed crash in push method when trying to add a null value in a map
-
Fixed crash in range method when using null as parameters
-
Fixed crash in scripting when not correctly evaluating null values when working with indices in certain situations.
Changed files in this update