 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 9 November 2022

Update 0.8.4511a

Share · View all patches · Build 9904797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Removed "This user is already online" message when forcing the previous MP session to be deleted if the player log in before it was automatically deleted due to the previous session timeout (2)

  • show_procs method can no longer be used during the ssh encryption process

  • Fixed crash in push method when trying to add a null value in a map

  • Fixed crash in range method when using null as parameters

  • Fixed crash in scripting when not correctly evaluating null values when working with indices in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link