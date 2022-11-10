Godless Update v0.1.1

Hey everyone! Godless has now officially launched in early access, and today we've got our first post-launch patch for you all, including quite a few bug fixes and a couple of small UI and balance changes. If you're interested in all of the latest Godless-related announcements and community discussions or you'd like to provide feedback to the developers, be sure to join the Brace Yourself Games Discord!
Changes
UI
- Dragging animation of gem icons over skill icons is now smoother.
Balance
-
Changed the following units:
-
Archdruid (enemy, Act 1).
- Ability: "Deals 4 damage to all enemies on forests" --> "Deals 3 damage to all enemies on forests"
- Health gain per level: 25% --> 22%
-
Bug fixes
- Battles are no longer stuck at the black screen (happened under very specific conditions)
- If a "Furious Brute" (fire unit) dies as a result of the "Heart of the Volcano" effect (fire+fire gem), it will no longer lead to freezing the turn
- If a "Sandstorm" (basic tile, Act 2) pushes a unit to the tile affected by the "Sacred Emerald" (nature-nature gem), it will no longer lead to freezing the turn (happened under very specific conditions)
- Applying a gem no longer allows to apply it multiple times to other skill slots
- A gem's description is no longer displayed in the Forge before merging until you've crafted this gem at least once for the entire playtime
- Triggering the battle speed tutorial right before the second wave of enemies no longer freezes the turn
- Consequence icons in the battle rewards section are no longer clickable until they fully appear
- Closing the gems' menu by clicknig somewhere on the screen no longer prevents the skills' menu from being open
- The "Planned Assault" (fire talent) now counts spent mana correctly
