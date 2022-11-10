Godless Update v0.1.1

Hey everyone! Godless has now officially launched in early access, and today we've got our first post-launch patch for you all, including quite a few bug fixes and a couple of small UI and balance changes. If you're interested in all of the latest Godless-related announcements and community discussions or you'd like to provide feedback to the developers, be sure to join the Brace Yourself Games Discord!

Changes

UI

Dragging animation of gem icons over skill icons is now smoother.

Balance

Changed the following units: Archdruid (enemy, Act 1). Ability: "Deals 4 damage to all enemies on forests" --> "Deals 3 damage to all enemies on forests" Health gain per level: 25% --> 22%



Bug fixes