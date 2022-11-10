 Skip to content

Godless update for 10 November 2022

Godless Update v0.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! Godless has now officially launched in early access, and today we've got our first post-launch patch for you all, including quite a few bug fixes and a couple of small UI and balance changes. If you're interested in all of the latest Godless-related announcements and community discussions or you'd like to provide feedback to the developers, be sure to join the Brace Yourself Games Discord!

Changes

UI

  • Dragging animation of gem icons over skill icons is now smoother.

Balance

  • Changed the following units:

    • Archdruid (enemy, Act 1).

      • Ability: "Deals 4 damage to all enemies on forests" --> "Deals 3 damage to all enemies on forests"
      • Health gain per level: 25% --> 22%

Bug fixes

  • Battles are no longer stuck at the black screen (happened under very specific conditions)
  • If a "Furious Brute" (fire unit) dies as a result of the "Heart of the Volcano" effect (fire+fire gem), it will no longer lead to freezing the turn
  • If a "Sandstorm" (basic tile, Act 2) pushes a unit to the tile affected by the "Sacred Emerald" (nature-nature gem), it will no longer lead to freezing the turn (happened under very specific conditions)
  • Applying a gem no longer allows to apply it multiple times to other skill slots
  • A gem's description is no longer displayed in the Forge before merging until you've crafted this gem at least once for the entire playtime
  • Triggering the battle speed tutorial right before the second wave of enemies no longer freezes the turn
  • Consequence icons in the battle rewards section are no longer clickable until they fully appear
  • Closing the gems' menu by clicknig somewhere on the screen no longer prevents the skills' menu from being open
  • The "Planned Assault" (fire talent) now counts spent mana correctly

