Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater update for 10 November 2022

Espresso Tycoon Prologue: Underwater - PATCH #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Coffee Lovers,

It's been almost a week since the launch of our game! We are very impressed and how much you like our Prologue!
Thank you also for your feedback, it helps us improve the game and prepare well for the release of the full version of Espresso Tycoon.

Speaking of fixes, we have the first Patch:

  • we added fixes to the save/load system
  • we fixed scrolls in UI windows
  • we fixed bugs when drones arrive with deliveries in the tutorial
  • we added some improvements to the filtering in the Supplies window

If you have any suggestions after playing our Prologue - let us know!

