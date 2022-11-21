Construction Simulator – Update #2 is available for download!

Attention, construction fans: We just released Update #2 for Construction Simulator on PC. This update not only introduces Chinese voice overs but also the frequently demanded features to skip the time within the game as well as the option to adjust the deadzone settings for game controllers and joysticks within the game. In addition to this, the update includes a number of bug fixes, some additional crash fixes and general game improvements. And…not to forget: If you choose “hard” for a jobs scope, it becomes even more challenging now!
Construction Simulator – Update #2:
New Features:
- Added Chinese voice overs to dialogues
- Added possibility to skip time
- Added deadzone settings for controllers and joysticks
Bug fixes and game improvements:
- Balancing adjustments: Jobs played on job scope "hard" are more challenging, now
- Improved free keybinding for controllers and joysticks
- Improved performance of construction view
- Improved driving behaviour for keyboards, added input gravity and digital axis sensitivity settings
- Polishing and bugfixes for jobs
- Mobile excavators inverted boom fix
- Fixed activation of some achievements
- Localization update and fixes
- Fixed some crash occurrences
- Improved situations where crashes can occur
- General bugfixes and improvements
Your Construction Simulator team
