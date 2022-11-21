Construction Simulator – Update #2 is available for download!

Attention, construction fans: We just released Update #2 for Construction Simulator on PC. This update not only introduces Chinese voice overs but also the frequently demanded features to skip the time within the game as well as the option to adjust the deadzone settings for game controllers and joysticks within the game. In addition to this, the update includes a number of bug fixes, some additional crash fixes and general game improvements. And…not to forget: If you choose “hard” for a jobs scope, it becomes even more challenging now!

Construction Simulator – Update #2:

New Features:

Added Chinese voice overs to dialogues

Added possibility to skip time

Added deadzone settings for controllers and joysticks

Bug fixes and game improvements:

Balancing adjustments: Jobs played on job scope "hard" are more challenging, now

Improved free keybinding for controllers and joysticks

Improved performance of construction view

Improved driving behaviour for keyboards, added input gravity and digital axis sensitivity settings

Polishing and bugfixes for jobs

Mobile excavators inverted boom fix

Fixed activation of some achievements

Localization update and fixes

Fixed some crash occurrences

Improved situations where crashes can occur

General bugfixes and improvements

Your Construction Simulator team