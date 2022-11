Share · View all patches · Build 9904376 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

We are so happy to share that the new Lonesome Village v1.0.1.8 has arrived with bug fixes:

Vault blocker fixed

Mouse puzzle with cheese pieces bug fixed

The last book on Hanzo the Turtle house bug fixed

Crafting UI bug fixed

Journal achievements now working properly

And many more bugs were fixed!

