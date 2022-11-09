What's NEW in Version a.1.8.7

Lucy Rework:

Lucy previously struggled with handling large amounts of mobs since her kit revolves around maintaining a specific distance from mobs. Missing a tipper would cause the number of mobs to snowball as she lacked the room to properly space her attacks. We're updating her kit to provide more mobility and wave clearing potential. Her new kit still has a focus on spacing and timing, but we've given her extra tools to catch up even if she misses a tipper here and there.

Beginner Lucy Tips:

By design, Lucy is character that relies on dealing high amounts of critical damage and has a high skill ceiling. Typically, landing a critical hit is determined by the player's critical chance percentage. Unique to Lucy, her weapon Tipper will be a guaranteed critical hit if enemies are only within the tip of the strike.

If there are any enemies that are too close, the guaranteed critical hit will not be granted. Positioning and timing is key to mastering Lucy.

If Tipper's guaranteed critical hit was granted, additional strikes granted by her skills will be guaranteed to critically hit anywhere within the swing. The swing's color will change when this is active. Take this opportunity to clear large amounts of mobs!

Build Tips

Lucy likes sweet drinks and hates going to the gym!

Skins:



Timeline Lucy

Equips:

Dense Matter now spawns in front of the player instead on top to prevent accidental damage.

Trinkets: